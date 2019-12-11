Grand Island Senior High students and community members will come together on stage as part of an annual production this weekend.
The Grand Island Senior High Center for Performing and Creative Arts will present its annual production of “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the GISH Little Theater. Admission is free.
This is the 16th year of the annual production.
Grand Island community member Jerry Poels, who plays Marley in the production, said this is the ninth or 10th year he has been involved in the annual production.
“I never anticipated to keep playing this role again, but I am just elated when I get an email from (Director) Greg (Ulmer) saying I’m in,” he said. “It is a fun part for me to play. I’ve enjoyed doing this every year.”
Junior Emaline Bockoven said she attended the annual production as a seventh-grader and then again as a community member. When she came to GISH, she said she knew it was something she wanted to be involved with. She has had a role in the production for three years now.
Bockoven said “A Christmas Carol” is the most fun show of the season because she is able to change things up and make her character her own.
“My favorite part about this is just getting to go full-out in my acting because sometimes you don’t necessarily get to do that in other productions when you are struggling with lines and other kinds of things,” she said. “I like to bounce off of the different actors because sometimes they change. In fact, in all of the years I have done this, the actors have changed, so the scene has really taken on a different feel every year.”
Senior Turner Griffin said he has been involved with the production all four years of high school. He said he has played different roles each year; he plays Bob Cratchet, Ebenezer Scrooge’s clerk, in this year’s production.
“It is really fun playing Cratchet this year,” he said. “I like working with the few adults in this production. The kids are really fun to work with, too. The interactions on stage to me seem real because we worked together in other productions. It is so fun working with the adults, too. Working with Jack (Sheard) is a fun experience. It is really nice to get to know community members and how they bring an extra element to the production.”
Griffin said that when he is on stage, Sheard, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge in the production, will “put on an angry face” while he has to be “the guy who has to stay cheerful the whole time.”
“When he does the mean things, I can say, ‘What are you talking about Mr. Scrooge?’ and stuff like that,” Griffin said. “I can have fun while I’m doing it.”
Sophomore Kaden Renner plays the younger version of Ebenezer Scrooge in the production. He said this is the second year he has been involved, but the first time he has played the role of young Scrooge.
“I remember seeing this in seventh grade and being inspired to come back to be a part of this. I knew I wanted to try that,” Renner said. “I was put into my role last year and wanted to try for a better role this year.”
He added it is “really fun” to work with community members on stage as they have stage experience and are “very talented” actors.
“They are wise and know everything about the stage as they have been doing this for quite a while; they are amazing,” Renner said. “Marley (Poels) is never out of character. He is just on the stage being Marley and he never blinks. The only time he stops being Marley is when we are done with practice.”
Poels said “it is the best” acting alongside GISH students.
“Working with adults in Grand Island Little Theatre is always fun,” he said. “But here you get to know some of the kids well. I will see them downtown and they’ll say, ‘Hey Marley.’”
Griffin said “A Christmas Carol” has become a Grand Island holiday tradition, and encouraged the community to come and watch the show free of charge.
“I believe that is a really great thing because it connects GISH to the community and it is a way of giving back for what the community has done for us,” he said.
