The Elks’ Ladies hosted a card party on Oct. 17 the Elks Club.

Bobbie Pearson, Gerri Johnson, DeLavon Herrold, Launa Fuller, Joyce Fellows and Barbara Stenka won door prizes.

Card winners were: Barbara Stenka, Caroline McDannel, Miller, bridge; Johnson, Herrold, Linda Cure, Lavonne Kulus and Fellows, pitch.

The next card party will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 21, at The Elks Club.

