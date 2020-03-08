The Elks’ Ladies card party was on Feb. 20.

Rosie Starostka, LaVonne Kulus, Irene Pearce, Phyllis Anderson, Caroline McDannel and Margaret Keene won door prizes.

Card winners were: Dolores Luedtke, Keene, Joan Hermes, bridge; Pearce, Starostka, Delavon Herrold, Kulus and Anderson, pitch.

The card party is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Elks Club.

