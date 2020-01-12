An Elks’ Ladies card party was Dec. 19 at the Elks Club.

Nancy Schleichardt, LaVonne Kulus, Robyn Kamper, Ingrid Girkout, JoAnn Kovar and Barbie Stenka won door prizes.

Card winners were: Margaret Keene, Stenka and Susan Hauptmeier, bridge; and Kamper, Delavon Herrold, Rosie Starostka, Elaine Graham and Joyce Fellows, pitch.

The next card party is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Elks Club.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments