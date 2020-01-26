The Elks’ Ladies card party was Jan. 16 at the Elks Club.
Linda Runge, Gerrie Johnson, LaVonne Kulus, Elaine Graham, Rosie Starostka and Clettis Miller won door prizes.
Card winners were: Caroline McDannel, Bobbie Pearson and Delores Luedtke, bridge; Irene Pearce, Kulus, Starostka, Jean Chestnut, Ingrid, Girkout and Verna Arnall, pitch.
The next card party is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Elks Club.
