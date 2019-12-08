The Elks’ Ladies card party was Nov. 21 at the Elks Club.
Caroline McDannel, Ingrid Girkout, Joyce Fellows, Delavon Herrold, Deloris Luedtke and Lynne Coates won door prizes.
Card winners were: McDannel, Coates, Joan Hermes, bridge; Barbara Adams, Linda Cure, Gerri Johnson, LaVonne Kulus and Kay Stofer, pitch.
The next card party will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Elks Club.
