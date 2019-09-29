The Elks’ Ladies hosted a card party Sept. 19 at the Elks Club.
Annabel Houts, Gaylene Beck, Gerri Johnson, Mary Olson, Doris Mason and Nancy Schleichart won door prizes.
Card winners were:Delores Luedtke, Houts, Bev Edens, bridge; Delavon Herrold, Schleichardt, Lavonne Kulus, Joyce Fellows, Loretta Dunham and Irene Pearce, pitch.
The next card party is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Elks Club.
