I came across a reading by a woman named Roselyn Aronson. It’s built on the idea that we live for a while in this earthly tent. The writer addresses God as the tentmaker, and then the tentmaker responds.
Listen to the words:
It was nice living in this tent when it was strong and secure and the sun was shining and the air was warm. But Mr. Tentmaker, it’s scary now. You see, my tent is acting like it is not going to hold together; the poles seem weak and they shift with the wind.
A couple of stakes have wiggled loose from the sand; and worst of all, the canvas has a rip. It no longer protects me from beating rain or stinging fly. It’s scary here, Mr. Tentmaker …
Why did you give such a flimsy tent? I can see by looking around the campground that some of the tents are much stronger and more stable than mine. Why, Mr. Tentmaker, did you pick a tent of such poor quality for me? And even more important, what do you intend to do about it?
O little tent dweller, as the Creator and Provider of tents, I know all about you and your tent, and I love you both. I made a tent for Myself once, and lived in it on your campground. My tent was vulnerable, too, and some vicious attackers ripped it to pieces while I was still in it. It was terrible experience, but you will be glad to know they couldn’t hurt me …
O little tent dweller, I am now prepared to come and live in your tent with you, if you’ll invite me. You’ll learn as we dwell together that real security comes from my being in your tent with you. When the storms come, you can huddle in my arms and I’ll hold you …
Some day, little tent dweller, some day your tent is going to collapse; you see, I’ve designed it only for temporary use. But when it does, you and I are going to leave together. I promise not to leave before you do. And then, free of all that would hinder or restrict, we will move to our permanent home and together, forever, we will rejoice and be glad.
Easter is a celebration of hope. The story about the tents is one of the most hopeful images I’ve run across. It explains what many of us have experienced in a simple and profound way.
The hope we celebrate at Easter is a hope that transcends and transforms every issue of life. The writer of I Peter says, “Blessed be the God of our Lord and Father Jesus Christ.
By his great mercy we have been born anew to a living hope. Through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” (I Peter 1:3)
Sir Winston Churchill planned his own funeral. He elected to have sung the great triumphal music of the church. He asked to have read the victorious passages of scripture.
But the surprise ending came after the end of the service. A bugler stood in the dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London and played the doleful sound of “Taps”.
Then another surprise! On the other side of the dome, another bugler played ‘Reveille’. Churchill was saying: “The last is not ‘Taps,’ but Reveille. The last note is not death, but life.”
Prayer: Our Lord, may we sing louder than ever this Easter of the hope we have because of the resurrection. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
