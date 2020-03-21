There are some words we just never want to hear: “The library is closed to the public” is among them.
By now, you’re all aware of what’s going on the world, all of the closures and cancellations, and the library is no exception. We are closed until further notice as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while we are closed to the public, the staff remains working on many projects, in addition to fielding a lot of calls from our patrons. Staff members really love our patrons and the safety of both staff and patrons is our No. 1 priority.
So even though our patrons can’t physically join us at the library, there are many resources available online. I had one of our regulars say that, even though people are worried about stocking up on food, she had to have her library books.
We recommend patrons visit our website at www.gilibrary.org, choose resources, digital library, downloads and streaming, and try OverDrive, Hoopla, RB Digital (great magazines for all ages and some in Spanish), and TumbleBooks, which offers great interactive books for youths.
With just your library card, there are many free resources online, including audio and ebooks, magazines, movies, music and more.
Library items currently checked out now have a universal due date of May 1. Please do not return your items while the library is closed to the public. The drive-through is unavailable. Any holds will not expire, so if you have something you requested and it became available it will still be waiting for you when we reopen.
There are lots of resources available right now for people of all ages. Please do watch out for advertisements. There is a lot of free stuff out there. This site has “some” free stuff and some good ideas for kids. Go to https://learnincolor.com and click on the link for “75+ Entertaining and Educational Activities for When You’re Stuck Indoors.”
Some sites recommended by teachers are www.switcheroozoo.com, www.kids.nationalgeographic.com, www.seussville.com, www.abcya.com, www.funbrain.com, www.pbskids.com, www.storylineonline.net (great stories read by celebrities), and www.highlightskids.com/.
If you want to learn to speak Spanish or listen to Spanish stories, check out www.thespanishexperiment.com/. Another site for teaching Spanish that has free links on the home page is https://funforspanishteachers.com/.
A great library resource for learning different languages or working on learning English is our free library database Mango.
Caregivers are looking for fun crafts for kids, too, and the library staff uses Pinterest a lot, www.pinterest.com. I love it. You can spend days on it, not only for crafts but recipes, inspirational topics, fashion … you name it. Prepare to be inspired!
Another free site offering crafts and other ideas is www.thebestideasforkids.com/.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln 4-H is offering an online program at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday called “Living Room Learning.” Once kids have signed up with Zoom, they can participate in a hands-on virtually guided activity with materials found at home. Kids don’t have to be 4-H members to participate.
Free museum tours are popping up everywhere online and a good place to start is hellogiggles.com. Click on the “news” link and check out the several virtual tours offered.
There are many kids book authors who are reading books and interacting with youths on Youtube and a fun one is “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems.” Just check for them on Google.
Scholastic Books has provided “Scholastic Learn at Home” with day-by-day projects to keeps kids of all ages reading, thinking and growing with each day built around learning experiences from books or videos. This is available at https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/.
Some day we will look back and tell our families and friends stories about how we lived through the coranavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
My hope is that we can say the library was helpful during this time. It is good to find things that make you happy and keep your mind busy, such as reading, especially for children who have a new kind of normal, even if it’s temporary.
Here is a great motto: “Test Negative, Stay Positive and Be Strong.”
Celine Swan is the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.
