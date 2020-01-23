I read a story about a moving truck that was parked in front of a suburban home. A woman who lived across the street saw the garage door open and a man emerge. She immediately walked out the door of her house and across the street with a fresh baked apple pie.
“Welcome to the neighborhood,” she said. “I want you to have this pie, I baked it myself.”
“No, I really couldn’t,” the man replied.
“Yes, I insist,” she said. “When we moved in two years ago, no one ever welcomed us and I want to make sure you’re welcomed.”
She thrust the pie into the man’s hand.
“Well, I really can’t. You see we moved here four years ago and we’re actually moving out today.”
The woman stared at the man dumbfounded.
Finally she said, “Well, enjoy the pie anyway.” And she walked away.
Are we losing the idea of being a neighbor? Do we even notice? Good neighbors are valuable wherever we live. I am so blessed to have good neighbors where I live.
Jesus has a good neighbor policy. We can read all about it in Luke 10:25-37. It’s the parable of the Good Samaritan. You might recall the story is about a man beaten by robbers and left for dead on the road between Jerusalem and Jericho. Two men came by, a priest and another religious leader. Neither of them stopped. Finally a third man came by, a man from Samaria (hated by most Jewish people at the time). The Samaritan is the one who stopped and generously helped.
Jesus asked who was the neighbor to the man beaten on the road? Obviously it was the one who stopped to help. In this story Jesus was saying several things about what the qualities of a good neighbor are. First, they are the ones who actually do something to help. Jesus says if you want to follow me, never forget or neglect the acts of mercy.
The comedian Flip Wilson once said, “I am a Jehovah’s Bystander.”
Someone said, “Don’t you mean a Jehovah’s Witness?”
“No,” Flip replied. “They asked me to be a Witness, but I didn’t want to get involved, so I’m a Jehovah’s Bystander.”
Jesus is saying, “Don’t be bystanders!”
Second, Jesus is saying, do the unexpected. We don’t know what was on the agenda of the man who stopped to help the injured fellow on the side of the road. We can be pretty sure it was not ‘stop and take care of a beaten and battered man by the side of the road.’
I used to resent the interruptions in my life until I realized the interruptions were my life. Many of the greatest things we learned, from Jesus, were from the times Jesus was interrupted.
Third, Jesus teaches us in this story to do the extraordinary. Do the extravagant. Do the excessively generous thing. In Jesus’ day, Samaritans were considered the least likely people to stop and help a regular Jewish pilgrim and vice versa. The Samaritan didn’t just help; he used an expensive oil and wine to stem the infection. He also went way beyond the expected when he said he would pay whatever was needed for the man. He showed us to go beyond the normal generosity.
Prayer: Our Lord, we pledge to be good neighbors to all people and learn to give unexpectedly and extravagantly. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
