There are many verses in the Bible that encourage us to do all the good work we can.
In a men’s Bible study we found Titus 3:8, “… believers should be careful to devote themselves to good work.” It’s surprising how many times the opportunity to help someone comes up if we are looking for it.
A couple of weeks ago, my son-in-law, Mike, called to let me know he was in Lincoln. He came from Omaha for a meeting. Just before he parked in the hotel garage, his low tire light came on. He was afraid he would come out and find a flat tire.
I told him I would bring my air bubble to air it up in the afternoon and see if it was losing air. I found his vehicle and checked the tires. They were still good, but I put a little air in the lowest one.
As I was filling his tire, I looked beside me and the next car’s tire was almost flat. I aired the flat tire of the other car and left a note on the window to check the front tire that was almost flat; and be sure to get it fixed. I just signed it Dan.
I like to think the tire got the driver home. There’s nothing worse than finding a flat tire in a parking garage. It only took me a few minutes to fix a much bigger problem for someone else. When I saw the flat tire I realized why I was there. God often puts us in a place to help someone else as only we can. We have to look for the work God is showing us to do.
Sometime back, TV host Merv Griffin interviewed some body builders. Merv asked one of his muscle-bound guests this memorable question, “What do you use all those muscles for?”
One of the body builders answered by striking one of the poses where he flexed his muscles.
“No, you don’t understand me,” said Merv. “What do you use all those muscles for?”
The guy said, “I’ll show you.” And he flexed again, posing in another way.
“No, no you still don’t understand my question.” Merv asked insistently, “Read my lips. What do you use them for?”
And the guy posed again.
The muscle men were good examples of the way many of us are. We want to look polished and pretty. If we are trying to make it on beauty, we won’t get very far.
Those who serve others are doing the greatest work in the world. One of the greatest passages in the Bible refers to the example of Jesus who, “emptied himself, taking on the form of a servant.” (Philippians 2:7) Jesus lived a life of service to others.
A pompous gentleman once announced at a party, “Before I die, I will go to the Holy Land, climb Mount Sinai and read the Ten Commandments aloud at the top.”
Mark Twain was also there and he said, “I have a better idea, why don’t you just stay home and keep them!”
I suspect God is not impressed by loud proclamations and large muscles, but by service.
Prayer: Our Lord, there are good works all around us we can do. Nudge us by the Holy Spirit so we notice more and do more. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
