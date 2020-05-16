True story. I hadn’t been in town that long. I was walking downtown in the late afternoon and a car pulled up beside me. Oh-oh, I thought, someone’s going to ask me directions to a place I’d not even heard of yet.
Imagine my surprise when they asked “Where’s the library?” I quickly pointed right down the street and then the next question was “what do you think of their food?” I had to inform them they couldn’t eat in the library!
That was one of so many teachable moments in my 29+ years here. “Oh, you meant the Library Lounge!”
It’s been a couple months since we’ve had reason to direct people to the public library at 1124 W. Second St. We sure miss you coming in and we miss our staff. We know by so many phone calls and social media comments how much you miss us too.
To get you back to the library services you have been missing these past few months we are moving ahead, starting with a simple goal:
Our goal is to reopen in measured phases in a manner that does not jeopardize the health and safety of our employees and the community we serve.
Our first venture was this past week’s primary election. We and the Election Commission had established all the necessary precautions. We had a representative of the Central District Health Department here beforehand to make sure we were on the right track. While he was here, we reviewed other procedures we have been sketching out for after the Directed Health Measure (we hope) gets relaxed.
We’ve been sticking to well-vetted, reputable sources while understanding that not everything is going to be known as we move ahead. With many thousands of library materials checked out and due dates extended — no overdue fines! — we are figuring out how best to get them back from you and back in their places waiting for you. With thousands of items already on hold, we are working on phasing in our checkouts through curbside service.
Very soon after that, we should be ready to open for business. Even then you can expect social distancing and other protocols for your protection and the protection of others. Our emphasis will be on services for individual patrons: checkout, check-in and re-shelving; reference services, public computer assistance, some Makerspace functionality; cataloging/processing, collection maintenance; assisting patrons with library technologies, collections and services; delivery of online services used by patrons, etc.
We will start with severe restrictions on “library as community center” functions including removal of most tables and chairs, no use of meeting and gathering spaces until further notice, and other service limits.
There are so many things to consider as we move ahead, but foremost on my mind today is our community of library users and our staff — many laid off at this point — who are dedicated to our community’s well-being and success.
In the meantime …
We can’t get you into the library quite yet, but we sure can get you into our many online resources at www.gilibrary.org. You’ve heard it before but it bears constant repeating. Your library card is your ticket to eBooks, eAudios and videos, eMagazines and other downloadable materials for your tablet, smart phone or other device.
If you don’t have a library card, we are offering a Virtual Card so you can take advantage of these offerings.
And if you’re thinking about how we’re going to handle our summer reading program, we have this handled too. Check out our website for information and signup for our “Imagine Your Story” virtual program.
And don’t forget, we’re located at 1124 W. Second in Grand Island!
Steve Fosselman is the director of the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at SteveF@gilibrary.org.
