HASTINGS — Daughters of the Nile, Naamah Temple 108, had a closed installation April 5 at the Masonic Center in Hastings.
Installed elected officers were: Queen Ida Morgan, Princess Royal Vickie Summers, Princess Tirzah Bonnie Forney , Princess Badoura Jody Morgan and Princess Recorder Wihlma Price. Past Queens Merry Kim and Catherine Dzuris assisted.
Remaining officers will be installed at the next session, which should be June 20. PQ Rita Ohle has been reinstated.
Since installation, PQ Wihlma Price has tendered her resignation. PQ Catherine Dzuris has consented to be recorder pro tem.
Supreme Queen Heather Lambert's official visit is scheduled for June 26. Supreme Session is scheduled from Sept. 4 through 7.
Past Queen Dee Lichtenberger passed away on May 17.
