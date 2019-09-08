DANNEBROG — Six members of Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113, along with special guest, Connie Gruwell, met Sept. 3 for lunch at Danish Bakery in Dannebrog.
The group then went to Dannebrog Delights for their meeting led by President Sylvia McTavish. Diana Honore suggested since there are only three months left in 2019, she take over the presidency in January. Installation of officers will take place in December.
Leila Johnson will make a two-sided puzzle given away as a raffle prize at Danish Days in June 2020. Pictures were selected for this project.
Edie Grim passed out raffle tickets to be sold by the members to raise money for the National Convention scheduled for Oct. 3 through 6 in Omaha.
Honore reported on her trip to Denmark. She will show the pictures at the group’s meeting in October.
Members voted to donate $20 to the Crisis Center. Tim Hannibal served ice cream cones for dessert, with a coffee chaser.
Anyone interested in joining the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood, can call Sylvia McTavish at (308) 381-9666, or Grim at (308) 226-2578.
The group will next meet at noon Tuesday, Oct. 1, at McTavish’s home at Riverside Lodge in Grand Island. Members are to bring sack lunches.
