Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge 11, met Nov. 12, with four members present at Perkins for the group’s annual Thanksgiving luncheon.
Carolyn Andersen reported she gave a charitable gift to Hope Harbor. The 2020 schedule was discussed and the group will not meet in January or February.
At the March 2020 meeting, members will drape the charter for long-time member Delores Battles, who passed away Oct. 8. New officers will also be installed.
Edie Grim read a report of the National Convention conducted Oct. 5 and 6 in Elk Horn, Iowa. Leila Johnson won one of the door prizes from the convention.
Danish Sisterhood will next meet at noon Dec. 6 at Diana Honore’s home for its Christmas party. It will be a soup and salad luncheon. For the entertainment, Sylvia Mc Tavish will lead a game of jingo. Andersen and Grim will bring the prizes. Instead of a gift exchange, members will donate money to a needy family.
Those interested in joining the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood can call Edie Grim at (308) 226-2578.
