Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113, met Oct. 1 at the home of Sylvia McTavish, with five members present, and one special guest, Bonnie Larsen.
The group enjoyed lunch, followed by a short business meeting, with each person telling about their Danish heritage and where they came from. Special guest Larsen is going to join Sisterhood No. 113. Current members rejoice at this prospect, because, unfortunately, this does not happen as often as they would like.
Those in attendance regret not being able attend the District and National Convention, scheduled for Oct. 3 through 6 in Omaha.
Edie Grim brought some news articles from Denmark, which the group discussed.
McTavish served coffee and ice cream for dessert.
Lodge No. 113 is planning to have installation of officers in December.
Anyone interested in joining the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood can call Grim at (308) 226-2578.
The group will next meet for its annual Thanksgiving dinner at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Perkins Restaurant.
