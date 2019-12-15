Danish Sisterhood, No. 113 Western Star Lodge, met Dec. 6 at Diana Honore’s home, with five members present for its annual Christmas party.
Honore set a beautiful luncheon table with soup and salad and her home was decorated for the spirit of Christmas.
Carolyn Andersen reported that Danish Sisterhood donated money to the Crisis Center and Salvation Army. It was decided to give members’ Christmas giving to St. Pauls Lutheran Church to buy food for its annual Christmas dinner.
Grim reported the community of Dannebrog hosted its annual Danish Christmas Festival on Dec. 8.
The next meeting won’t be until noon March 3 for a sack lunch at the home of Sylvia McTavish, who will be furnishing coffee and dessert.
The party ended with playing the game jingo, and Andersen furnished prizes. Members also exchanged Christmas cards.
Those who would like to join the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood, can consider joining the group in 2020. For additional information, contact Edie Grim (308) 226-2578.
