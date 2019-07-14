Western Star Lodge of Danish Sisterhood No. 113 met July 2 at the home of Diana Honore for its Fourth of July picnic. Six members were present for the potluck lunch.
Sylvia McTavish led the meeting. Members started out by playing the Danish word vs. the English word game. McTavish passed out prizes to the winners: Diana Honore, first; Tim Hannibal, second; and Leila Johnson, third.
Officers elected for 2019-20 were: Honore, president, McTavish, vice president; Edie Grim, secretary; Carolyn Andersen, treasurer; and Jackie Gawrych, marshal.
Anyone interested in joining Danish Sisterhood, can call Grim (308) 226-2578.
The group will next meet for a sack lunch at noon Aug. 6 at McTavish’s home. Grim will lead the program.