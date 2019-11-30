BROKEN BOW — The Custer County 4-H Council honored Mike Evans of Evans Feed as the 2019 Friend of 4-H at the Custer County 4-H Recognition Night Nov. 15 for his contributions and support of the Custer County 4-H program.

The Leo C. Cooksley Memorial Award was presented to Colleen Peterson, a 4-H aide. The Cooksley family presented the award based on Peterson’s leadership, citizenship, and courage shown at the Custer County Fair and in the 4-H youth programming. The Outstanding 4-H Leader Award was presented to Lisa McMillan and Megan Bachman. the organizational leaders of the Four Corners 4-H Club.

Eleven members have been elected to the Custer County 4-H Council. Newly elected/re-elected members include Ben Quandt, Sargent; Carlie Wells, Merna; Jen Schmidt, Merna; Matt Peterson, Weissert; Kimberly Stump, Broken Bow;

Peter Pelster, Arnold; Joyce Racicky, Mason City; Cliff Bryan, Oconto; Jeff Witthuhn, Callaway; Isabelle Stallbaumer, Oconto; and Sam Loy, Berwyn.

