Think of every time you’ve said the words “I’m sorry” in the past week, or maybe even all the times you’ve said it today. For most of us, the number is probably pretty high. But how many of these apologies were truly necessary?
Lately, I have noticed how many times I hear those words, from myself and others, each day. In this case, I’m not talking about the times when we give sincere apologies. Instead, I’m talking about all of the times we say “I’m sorry” when there really is no need to be sorry in the first place.
For instance, imagine you’re walking through a store and someone bumps into you. I don’t know about you, but I always find myself apologizing even when someone else runs into me. The unnecessary apologies are endless and sometimes I notice them before they come out of my mouth.
If I make an effort to listen for them, the amount of “sorrys” that I hear for minor inconveniences is appalling. This seems to be a pretty common occurrence, especially for people around my age.
Of course, apologies are extremely important when they are meaningful and well-deserved. However, sometimes we can have a tendency to apologize for things that are out of our control or simply not our fault.
Further into my research, I found that women are more prone to over-apologize. Apparently multiple studies have been done to prove whether or not gender was associated with the number of times people said “I’m sorry.” In two studies that I read, the results showed that women were in the lead by a lot. When I think about this, I find this to be true about the people around me.
Although my research has not pointed me to a direct answer about why women tend to do this more — or why humans have this problem in general — I have found multiple reasons why we should make a conscious effort to avoid inessential apologies and what we should say instead.
One psychological occurrence that I discovered was the “Spotlight Effect.” This can occur in cases where we apologize for aspects about ourselves like our shoes being too loud when we walk or our hair being messed up. The theory behind this effect is that we are completely observant about ourselves, especially our insecurities. With that in mind, so is everybody else. This means that the likelihood of many other people noticing a small imperfection about you is very low. We are our own worst critics, and our spotlights are always pointed at ourselves.
While being a person who is quick to admit mistakes, accept responsibility, and apologize is an admirable trait, being a person who makes a habit out of apologizing can make us seem timid and lessen our apparent confidence levels.
One suggestion that I found was to try to implement substitution words. I found that in cases where you would begin sentences by apologizing for someone having to help you out, it is just as easy and sincere to start by saying “Thank you for listening/waiting for me.” When we structure our words like this, we sound thankful and confident in ourselves, instead of insecure or unapologetic when we were not truly in the wrong.
One of the biggest takeaways that I gained from my research is that when we apologize so often, we can diminish the importance of a sincere and necessary apology. This is something that really stuck with me: when we start doing something every day, it becomes a routine rather than something special. It is kind of like when you repeat a word too many times, it seems as though it has lost its meaning and is no longer a real word. In the same manner, using phrases like “I love you” or “I’m sorry” can seem to lose their sense of importance when overused.
Although I have not yet tried to implement this method into my day to day life, it is something I plan on doing. As someone who instinctively apologizes when I bump into furniture in my house, there is definitely some work that needs to be done in this portion of my personality.
I have never been a person to shy away from an apology, and that is a trait that I am proud of when I can use it to express something sincere. However, when I first decided to do a little research on why people use it so unnecessarily, I was shocked at the amount of others who had recognized this occurrence as well. I was even more surprised to see that studies were done to better understand this and while I have not found very many clear answers as to why this happens so often, it changed my perspective on how over apologizing can make me appear to others. Most importantly, it made me realize that I want all of my words to express my genuine feelings without losing its meaning.
Sierra Voglewede is a senior at Grand Island Senior High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.