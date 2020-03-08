Contract Bridge at the YWCA had the following winners for February: Delores, high; and Doris Mason, second.

Contract Bridge at the YWCA meets the last Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. at the YWCA. Members are happy to have new ladies come and join the group. Those interested in joining or for additional information, contact Joan Hermès at (308) 391-0361.

