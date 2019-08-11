Area students named to NCTA honor lists
CURTIS — Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis has announced its Deans List and Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester.
Students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average were named to the NCTA Deans List. Those on the Dean’s Honor Roll had a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
Central Nebraska students named to the Deans List include:
Sarah Fitzgerald of Doniphan and Catherine Ljunggren of Aurora.
Those named to the Dean’s Honor Roll include: Jenna Garver of Hastings; Reid Gustafson of Giltner; Kaylee Hostler of Central City; Taylor Lambrecht of Wood River; Peyton McCord of Cairo; William Moeller and Hannah Obermiller, both of Grand Island; KayLee Rasmussen of Burwell; Rebecca Saddler of Aurora; and Rachel Thompson of Scotia.
Wyoming grads include Central Nebraska students
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Several area students graduated from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo., following the spring semester.
Hayden Vahle of Grand Island received a bachelor of arts degree. Rachel Wieseman of Osceola received a bachelor of science degree.
Dale Maynard and Rebeka Maynard, both of Osceola, received certificates.
Honors
Matthew Lamb of Doniphan has been named to the spring honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.2.
Ashley Tagart of Grand Island was among the 2019 bachelor of science graduates honored at College of Saint Mary’s annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony July 20 in Omaha.