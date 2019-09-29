Tuesday, Oct. 1
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, (308) 383-5146.
Danish Brotherhood, Lodge No. 211 — 6:30 p.m. potluck dinner followed by meeting, Harmony Room. Hosts: Robin Bailey and Susan Foss. Information: Sue Mayhew, (308) 384-6214.
Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Library, meeting room BC, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “The Men Who United the States,” by Simon Winchester. Information: Chris Dierks, (308) 385-5333.
Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — Noon, Sylvia McTavish’s home at Riverside Lodge. Members are to bring sack lunches. Program: Diana Honore will show pictures from her trip to Denmark. Information: Edie Grim, (308) 226-2578.
Catholic Daughters of the America Court Ave Maria No. 1263 — 6:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.
National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Program: Presented by representative of Grand Island Area Clean Community System. Information: Marietta Hofferber, (308) 384-0257.
Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) Not Just a Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Gary E. Zaruba Library & Research Center at MONA, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. For readers interested in authors from Nebraska or reading about Nebraska or art. Book: “Renoir’s Dancer: The Secret Life of Suzanne Valadon,” by Catherine Hewitt. Information: (308) 865-8559.
Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Karen Linden, (308) 383-8346 or Lori Skala, (308) 390-0887.
Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house at intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, (308) 382-6897.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480 or Brenda Kucera, (308) 384-9387.
Nebraskaland Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., in Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, (308) 384-8998.
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club. Information: Sandi Towne: (308) 380-9697.
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant. Activity: play Bunco.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, (308) 383-5146.
Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.
United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 382-7236.
Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third.
Grand Island Child Care Association — 6 to 8 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. Program: “Barf Bucket,” presented by Cami Wells. Information: Jenny Golka, (308) 384-1377 or Roseann Allen, (308) 384-2748.
Friday, Oct. 4
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, (308) 384-6655.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 382-8040 or (308) 379-4293.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Faith Riders for Christ Youth Movement, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 2 p.m., New Life Community Church, 301 W. Second. For youth ages 12-18. Information: leaders Chris and Crystal Worden, (308) 750-4854 or (308) 750-4313.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 4:30 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.
Monday, Oct. 7
Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 390-7004.
Knights of Columbus Council 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2402 20th Ave., Central City.
Alpha Sigma Chapter No. 3812 ESA International — 6:45 p.m. social time, 7 p.m. meeting, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison St.
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.
Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, (308) 382-2601.
Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, (308) 383-6436.
GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th. Hostess and program coordinator: Nell Bohnart. Information: Karen Bortz, (308) 379-3666 or by email at berrymama52@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Grand Island Woman’s Club — 1 p.m., Grand Island Woman’s Club House, 1109 W. Second. Speaker: Author Ben Wassinger will introduce the books he has written. Information: Diane Kenyon, (308) 370-5414.
Trinity Lutheran Layman’s League — 6 p.m., fellowship hall. Information: (308) 384-3432.
Telephone Pioneers — 11:30 a.m., Perkins.
Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church Room 12.
Hargis Book Club — 11 a.m., Grand Island Woman’s club house. Book: “The Black Angel” or “Follow the Blood Trail,” both by Ben Wassinger. Information: Joyce Ryan, (308) 382-3026.
Knights of Columbus Council Aurora — 7 p.m., parish hall, 1420 Ninth St., Aurora.
Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St. Lesson: continue painting “Orchids.” Bring porcelain and painting supplies. Information: (308) 687-6482.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480 or (308) 384-9387.
Liederkranz Ladies Society — Noon luncheon and cards. Information: (308) 384-8922.
BPO Does No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, (308) 382-8556.
Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon, meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Entertainment: Clogging Connections.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.
Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Speaker: Marion McDermott, regional director of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Information: Rebecca King, (308) 381-2912.
Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild — 6 p.m., school lesson topic: “Best Tips on Piecing ” and 7 p.m. meeting, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: Diane Harris of Bladen, presenting a “Jingle Bell” trunk show. Information: Linda Lesiak, (308) 390-0452.
Pawnee District Scout Roundtable — 7 p.m., Augustine Training and Service Center, 2808 O’Flannagan St. Information: (308) 382-3717.
Circle Squares Plus Workshop — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. All square dancers are invited. Caller: Dick Busboom. Information: (308) 226-2420.
Friday, Oct. 11
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.
Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th. Information: call the church at (308) 382-0753.
Liberal Arts Department Division I, Woman’s Club — 12:30 p.m., Woman’s Club House, 1109 W. Second; duplicate bridge. Information: Linda Hessel, (308) 384-2404.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 382-8040 or (308) 379-4293.
Circle Squares Square Dance Club — 8 to 10 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. Caller: Dick Busboom. All square dancers are invited. Information: (308) 226-2420.
Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage at Kevin Wilkerson’s, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on ultra-light aircraft given to group. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or adzwink@msn.com.
Grand Island Unit, National Association of Parliamentarians — 10:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant. Workshop topic: “Committees and Their Place in Meetings.” Information: Sandy Olson, (308) 675-2147.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
South Central Czech Society — 1:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave., in Hastings. Information: Dave Hajny, (402) 463-5128.
Monday, Oct. 14
Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society — 7 p.m., Reynolds Research Center at Stuhr Museum (enter through the Exit gate). Program: “Civil War Memorials in Nebraska,” presented by David Wells of Humanities Nebraska. Guests are welcome. Information: Jackie Rudnick, (308) 383-1404.
Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.
Knights of Columbus, Council 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Island Area Cruisers — 7 p.m., Good Samaritan Village, 4075 Timberline. Information: Bruce Howe, (308) 583-2062.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480 or (308) 384-9387.
Betsey Hager Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meeting, Hy-Vee conference room. Program: “D-Day 75th Anniversary,” presented by Virginia and Francis Whidden; also, memorabilia from 50th D-Day Anniversary by Pat Wagner. Information: Wagner, (402) 724-2381 or (308) 940-0984.
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras Red Hat Society —11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: (308) 382-8101.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.
Grand Island Amateur Radio Society — 7:30 p.m., Red Cross meeting room, 404 E. Third. Information: Dan Bergman, (308) 379-5838.
Elks’ Ladies Cards — 1 p.m., Elks Club.
Friday, Oct. 18
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Mark Roland, (308) 379-5230 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 382-8040 or (308) 379-4293.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
Monday, Oct. 21
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.
Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — Noon, Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, (308) 383-6436.
Knights of Columbus Council 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.
Grand Island Area Retired School Personnel — 1:30 p.m., Riverside Lodge, Woodland Room. Program: “History of Howard’s Jewelry Store - and a bit about the Grand Theater,” presented by Greg Hand. Information: Eldon Ervin, (308) 382-8812, or Jean McMindes, (308) 384-1713.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Knights of Columbus, Council 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall at Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, (308) 390-6154.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480 or (308) 384-9387.
BPO Does No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, (308) 382-8556.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 email at adzwink@msn.com
Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, U.S. Highway 281 and I-80 location. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, (308) 258-1274.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.
Friday, Oct. 25
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.
Liberal Arts Department, Division I, Woman’s Club — 12:30 p.m., Woman’s Club House, 1109 W. Second; duplicate bridge. Information: Linda Hessel, (308) 384-2404.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 382-8040 or (308) 379-4293.
Circle Squares Square Dance Club — 7:30 to 10 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. Caller: Dick Busboom. All square dancers are invited. Information: (308) 226-2420.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m., Room 3, Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm. Information: (308) 384-3266.
Monday, Oct. 28
Altrusa International — 5:30 p.m., Riverside Lodge, Woodland Room. Information: Alice Bartlett, (308) 384-4150 or (308) 383-2895.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, (308) 258-2743.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480 or (308) 384-9387.
Contract Bridge at the YWCA — 1 p.m., YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road. Additional members always welcome. Information: Lynn Coates, (308) 384-7245 or Joan Hermes, (308) 391-0361.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.
Friday, Nov. 1
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, (308) 384-6655.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 382-8040 or (308) 379-4293.
