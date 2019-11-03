Sunday, Nov. 3

Faith Riders for Christ Youth Movement, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 2 p.m., New Life Community Church, 301 W. Second. For youth ages 12-18. Information: leaders Chris and Crystal Worden, (308) 750-4854 or (308) 750-4313.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 4:30 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.

The Arc of Central Nebraska — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Honey Sunday at the following retail outlets in Grand Island: Sam’s Club, both Super Saver stores and both Walmart stores. Information: (308) 379-8070.

Monday, Nov. 4

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 390-7004.

Knights of Columbus Council 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2402 20th Ave., Central City.

Alpha Sigma Chapter No. 3812 ESA International — 6:45 p.m. social time, 7 p.m. meeting, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison St.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 6:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Activity: Potluck dinner honoring Worthy Matron Joyce Quaring and Worthy Patron Jerry White; meat is provided, members asked to bring one side dish. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, (308) 382-2601.

Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, (308) 383-6436.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th. Speaker: Sarah Koch on screening, nurse navigator and what GRACE Foundation can do to help those in need while in cancer treatment. Hostess: Becky Otto. Information: Karen Bortz, (308) 379-3666 or by email at berrymama52@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, (308) 383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St. Painting: “Autumn and the Harvest,” everyone asked to share ideas. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. Information: (308) 687-6482.

Danish Brotherhood, Lodge No. 211 — 1 p.m., annual Thanksgiving luncheon, Charlie’s Station in Elba. Hosts: Ken and Arlene Leth. Information: Sue Mayhew, (308) 384-6214.

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Library, meeting room BC, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “Setting Free the Kites,” by Alex George. Information: Chris Dierks, (308) 385-5333.

Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant. Activity: Annual Thanksgiving dinner. Information: Edie Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Catholic Daughters of the America Court Ave Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol.

Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) Not Just a Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Gary E. Zaruba Library & Research Center at MONA, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. For readers interested in authors from Nebraska or reading about Nebraska or art. Book: “A Warrior of the People: How Susan La Flesche Overcame Racial and Gender Inequality to Become America’s First Indian Doctor,” by Joe Starita. Information: (308) 865-8559.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Karen Linden, (308) 383-8346 or Lori Skala, (308) 390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house at intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, (308) 382-6897.

Grand Island Right to Life — 6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. Information: (308) 379-5789.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480 or Brenda Kucera, (308) 384-9387.

Nebraskaland Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., in Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, (308) 384-8998.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976. 

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club. Information: Sandi Towne: (308) 380-9697.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant. Activity: play Bunco.

Platte Valley Retired Education Association — 2 p.m., Nebraska National Guard Readiness Center, 3090 E. Airport Road, Grand Island. Program: The Nebraska National Guard, helicopter pad and other National Guard information, presented by Major Patrick B. Linehan. Information: LaVila VanBoening, (402) 463-0051.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Activity: Elections.

Friday, Nov. 8

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th. Information: call the church at (308) 382-0753.

Liberal Arts Department Division I, Woman’s Club — 12:30 p.m., Woman’s Club House, 1109 W. Second; duplicate bridge. Hostesses: Pam Millnitz and Pat Vogel. Information: Linda Hessel, (308) 384-2404.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Randi Pennell, (308) 920-0462.

Circle Squares Square Dance Club — 8 to 10 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. Caller: Dick Busboom. All square dancers are invited. Information: (308) 226-2420.

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage at Kevin Wilkerson’s, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on ultra-light aircraft given to group. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or adzwink@msn.com.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

South Central Czech Society — Noon, upstairs at Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave., in Hastings. Activity: Thanksgiving dinner, a charge for non-members. Information: Dave Hajny, (402) 463-5128.

Monday, Nov. 11

Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society — 7 p.m., Reynolds Research Center at Stuhr Museum (enter through the Exit gate). Program: “The History of the Bartenbach Family in Grand Island,” presented by George Bartenbach. Guests are welcome. Information: Jackie Rudnick, (308) 383-1404.

Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council 7954 — 7 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Trinity Lutheran Layman’s League — 6 p.m., fellowship hall. Information: (308) 384-3432.

Telephone Pioneers — 11:30 a.m., Perkins.

Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church Room 12.

Knights of Columbus Council Aurora — 7 p.m., parish hall, 1420 Ninth St., Aurora.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480 or (308) 384-9387.

Liederkranz Ladies Society — Noon luncheon and cards. Information: (308) 384-8922.

BPO Does No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, (308) 382-8556.

Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon, meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Speaker: A representative from the Grand Island Public Schools Outreach Program.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.

Newcomer’s & More Club — 6 p.m. annual evening with spouses and friends, Tommy Gunn. Cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by buffet dinner. All new residents welcome. Speaker: Steve Anderson, assistant director of the Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island. Cost: $20. Paid reservations needed by Nov. 5; call Linda Dahlstrom at (308) 384-4640 or Kelly Anderson at (605) 941-5648. Information: Rebecca King, (308) 381-2912.

Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild — 7 p.m. meeting, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Activities: Small Group quilt show, a “Bringing the Past Into the Present” challenge quilts will be shown and members will have an exchange of pin cushions. Information: Linda Lesiak, (308) 390-0452.

Pawnee District Scout Roundtable — 7 p.m., Augustine Training and Service Center, 2808 O’Flannagan St. Information: (308) 382-3717.

Circle Squares Plus Workshop — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. All square dancers are invited. Caller: Dick Busboom. Information: (308) 226-2420.

Grand Island Child Care Association — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. Program: “Taxes,” presented by Steve Douglas. Information: Jenny Golka, (308) 384-1377 or Roseann Allen, (308) 384-2748.

Friday, Nov. 15

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Mark Roland, (308) 379-5230 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Randi Pennell, (308) 920-0462.

Monday, Nov. 18

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — Noon, Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, (308) 383-6436.

Knights of Columbus Council 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Island Area Cruisers — 7 p.m., Good Samaritan Village, 4075 Timberline. Information: Bruce Howe, (308) 583-2062.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480 or (308) 384-9387.

Betsey Hager Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meeting, Hy-Vee meeting room. Program: “Women’s Suffrage and the 19th Amendment - 100 Years,” presented by Laura Mattingly and Jackie Rudnick. Pat Wagner, (402) 724-2381 or (308) 940-0984.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras Red Hat Society —11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: (308) 382-8101.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society — 7:30 p.m., Red Cross meeting room, 404 E. Third. Information: Dan Bergman, (308) 379-5838.

Elks’ Ladies Cards — 1 p.m., Elks Club.

Friday, Nov. 22

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.

Liberal Arts Department, Division I, Woman’s Club — 12:30 p.m., Woman’s Club House, 1109 W. Second; duplicate bridge. Hostesses: Bonnie Arnold and Gina Olsen. Information: Linda Hessel, (308) 384-2404.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Randi Pennell, (308) 920-0462.

Circle Squares Square Dance Club — 7:30 to 10 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. Caller: Dick Busboom. All square dancers are invited. Information: (308) 226-2420.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, Nov. 25

Altrusa International — 5:30 p.m., Riverside Lodge, Woodland Room. Information: Alice Bartlett, (308) 384-4150 or (308) 383-2895.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, (308) 258-2743.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Knights of Columbus, Council 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall at Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, (308) 390-6154.

Grand Island Chapter of Medical Assistants — 6 p.m., Grand Island Clinic, 2444 W. Faidley Ave. Information: Angie Eytcheson, (402) 618-8806.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 email at adzwink@msn.com

Contract Bridge at the YWCA — 1 p.m., YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road. Additional members always welcome. Information: Joan Hermes, (308) 391-0361.

Friday, Nov. 29

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m. cards, 1315 W. Anna.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Randi Pennell, (308) 920-0462.

