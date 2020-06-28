Thursday, July 2

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m. potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 382-7236.

Monday, July 6

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Tuesday, July 7

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house at intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, (308) 382-6897.

Grand Island Right to Life — 6:30 p.m., outdoor meeting at Stolley Park. Information: (308) 379-5789.

Friday, July 10

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th. Information: call the church at (308) 382-0753.

Saturday, July 11

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage at Kevin Wilkerson’s, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on ultra-light aircraft given to group. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or adzwink@msn.com.

Monday, July 13

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 390-7004.

Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m. St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetobick, (308) 550-1031.

Thursday, July 16

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society — 7:30 p.m., Red Cross meeting room, 404 E. Third. Information: Dan Bergman, (308) 379-5868.

Monday, July 20

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m. St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.

Wednesday, July 22

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. For location, contact Jeanette, (308) 258-1274.

Monday, July 27

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 6:30 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, (308) 380-9472.

Tuesday, July 28

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m. Room 12, Egging Hall at Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, (308) 390-6154.

