Tuesday, Dec. 31

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, (308) 383-5146.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Activity: Installations.

Friday, Jan. 3

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, (308) 384-6655.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, (308) 390-2529.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Faith Riders for Christ Youth Movement, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 2 p.m., New Life Community Church, 301 W. Second. For youth ages 12-18. Information: leaders Chris and Crystal Worden, (308) 750-4854 or (308) 750-4313.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 4:30 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.

Monday, Jan. 6

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 390-7004.

Knights of Columbus Council 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2402 20th Ave., Central City.

Alpha Sigma Chapter No. 3812 ESA International — 6:45 p.m. social time, 7 p.m. meeting, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison St.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Activity: Yearly officers reports. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, (308) 382-2601.

Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, (308) 383-6436.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th. Hostess Linda Sander will coordinate the program. Information: Karen Bortz, (308) 379-3666 or by email at berrymama52@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St. Lesson: “Poinsettias.” Bring porcelain and painting supplies. Information: (308) 687-6482.

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Library, meeting room BC, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” by Michelle McNamara. Information: Chris Dierks, (308) 385-5333.

Catholic Daughters of the America Court Ave Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol.

Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) Not Just a Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Gary E. Zaruba Library & Research Center at MONA, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. For readers interested in authors from Nebraska or reading about Nebraska or art. Book: “Landline, A Novel” by Rainbow Rowell. Information: (308) 865-8559.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Karen Linden, (308) 383-8346 or Lori Skala, (308) 390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house at intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, (308) 382-6897.

Grand Island Right to Life — 6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. Information: (308) 379-5789.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480 or Brenda Kucera, (308) 384-9387.

Liederkranz Ladies Society — Noon luncheon and cards. Information: (308) 384-8922.

BPO Does No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, (308) 382-8556.

Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon, meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Speaker: Dennis Dilsaver with Kinkaider Brewery Co.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant. Activity: play Bunco.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club. Information: Sandi Towne: (308) 380-9697.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Program: “ Meeting Edith Abbott,” presented by Sue Clement, with the Hall County Historical Society Board. Information: Rebecca King, (308) 381-2912.

Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild — 7 p.m. meeting, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: “Common Problems of Machine Functions, presented by Trent Von Behren from Quality Sew & Vac. Information: Linda Lesiak, (308) 390-0452.

Pawnee District Scout Roundtable — 7 p.m., Augustine Training and Service Center, 2808 O’Flannagan St. Information: (308) 382-3717.

Circle Squares Plus Workshop — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. All square dancers are invited. Caller: Dick Busboom. Information: (308) 226-2420.

Grand Island Child Care Association — 6 to 8 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. Program: “Infants and Toddlers,” presented by Jackie Zeckser. Information: Jenny Golka, (308) 384-1377 or Roseann Allen, (308) 384-2748.

Friday, Jan. 10

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th. Information: call the church at (308) 382-0753.

Liberal Arts Department Division I, Woman’s Club — 12:30 p.m., Woman’s Club House, 1109 W. Second; duplicate bridge. Information: Linda Hessel, (308) 384-2404.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 390-2529.

Circle Squares Square Dance Club — 8 to 10 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. Caller: Dick Busboom. All square dancers are invited. Information: (308) 226-2420.

Sunday, Jan. 12

South Central Czech Society — 1:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave., in Hastings. Information: Dave Hajny, (402) 463-5128.

Monday, Jan. 13

Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society — 7 p.m., Reynolds Research Center at Stuhr Museum (enter through the Exit gate). Program: “The Children of the Oregon Trail,” presented by Renae Hunt. Guests are welcome. Information: Jackie Rudnick, (308) 383-1404.

Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council 7954 — 7 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Trinity Lutheran Layman’s League — 6 p.m., fellowship hall. Information: (308) 384-3432.

Telephone Pioneers — 11:30 a.m., Perkins.

Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 11 a.m. business meeting, followed by healing Mass at noon, and a soup luncheon at Blessed Sacrament Church Room 12.

Knights of Columbus Council Aurora — 7 p.m., parish hall, 1420 Ninth St., Aurora.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480 or (308) 384-9387.

Betsey Hager Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meeting, Hy-Vee meeting room. Activity: “Valentines for Veterans,” crafting cards for those serving or have served. Pat Wagner, (402) 724-2381 or (308) 940-0984.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras Red Hat Society —11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: (308) 382-8101.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society — 7:30 p.m., Red Cross meeting room, 404 E. Third. Information: Dan Bergman, (308) 379-5838.

Elks’ Ladies Cards — 1 p.m., Elks Club.

Friday, Jan. 17

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Mark Roland, (308) 379-5230 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 390-2529.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, Jan. 20

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — Noon, Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, (308) 383-6436.

Knights of Columbus Council 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Island Area Cruisers — 7 p.m., Good Samaritan Village, 4075 Timberline. Information: Bruce Howe, (308) 583-2062.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480 or (308) 384-9387.

BPO Does No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, (308) 382-8556.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 email at adzwink@msn.com

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, U.S. Highway 281 and I-80 location. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, (308) 258-1274.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.

Friday, Jan. 24

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.

Liberal Arts Department, Division I, Woman’s Club — 12:30 p.m., Woman’s Club House, 1109 W. Second; duplicate bridge. Information: Linda Hessel, (308) 384-2404.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 390-2529.

Circle Squares Square Dance Club — 7:30 to 10 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. Caller: Dick Busboom. All square dancers are invited. Information: (308) 226-2420.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m., Room 3, Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm. Information: (308) 384-3266.

Monday, Jan. 27

Altrusa International — 5:30 p.m., Riverside Lodge, Woodland Room. Information: Alice Bartlett, (308) 384-4150 or (308) 383-2895.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, (308) 258-2743.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Knights of Columbus, Council 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall at Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, (308) 390-6154.

Grand Island Chapter of Medical Assistants — 6 p.m., Grand Island Clinic, 2444 W. Faidley Ave. Activity: Discuss 2020-21 conference, which G.I. Chapter will be hosting. Information: Angie Eytcheson, (402) 618-8806.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480 or (308) 384-9387.

Contract Bridge at the YWCA — 1 p.m., YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road. Additional members always welcome. Information: Joan Hermes, (308) 391-0361.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.

Friday, Jan. 31

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m. cards, 1315 W. Anna.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 390-2529.

