Sunday, Feb. 2

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 4:30 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.

Monday, Feb. 3

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 390-7004.

Knights of Columbus Council 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2402 20th Ave., Central City.

Alpha Sigma Chapter No. 3812 ESA International — 6:45 p.m. social time, 7 p.m. meeting, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison St.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, (308) 382-2601.

Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, (308) 383-6436.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th. Program: A health related topic presented by Cami Wells from the Hall County Extension. Hostess: Marlene Schmidt. Information: Karen Bortz, (308) 379-3666 or by email at berrymama52@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, (308) 383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St. Lesson: Continue painting poinsettias that the group started in January. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. Information: (308) 687-6482.

Danish Brotherhood, Lodge No. 211 — 6:30 p.m. meal and meeting, Harmony Room, 315 N. Wheeler Ave. Information: Sue Mayhew, (308) 380-6760.

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Library, meeting room BC, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “The Dressmaker” by Kate Alcott. Information: Chris Dierks, (308) 385-5333.

Catholic Daughters of the America Court Ave Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Program: “The Orphan Grain Train,” presented by Dick Troester. Information: Pauline Harrahill, (308) 379-2211.

Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) Not Just a Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Gary E. Zaruba Library & Research Center at MONA, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. For readers interested in authors from Nebraska or reading about Nebraska or art. Book: “Rescue Board: The Untold Story of America’s Efforts to Save the Jews of Europe” by Rebecca Erbelding. Information: (308) 865-8559.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Karen Linden, (308) 383-8346 or Lori Skala, (308) 390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house at intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, (308) 382-6897.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.

Nebraskaland Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., in Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, (308) 384-8998.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, (308) 382-8392. 

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club. Information: Sandi Towne: (308) 380-9697.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant. Activity: play Bunco.

Platte Valley Retired Education Association — 2 p.m., First National Bank, 810 Allen Drive in Grand Island. Program: “Child Advocacy,” presented by Sharon Krejcki from the Central Nebraska Advocacy Center in Grand Island. Information: LaVila VanBoening, (402) 463-0051.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: (308) 379-4914.

Grand Island Child Care Association — 6 to 8 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. Program: “Planting Seeds of Successful Nutrition,” presented by Rachel Rowe. To register, call (800) 642 6481 or (402) 441-7924. Information: Jenny Golka, (308) 384-1377 or Roseann Allen, (308) 384-2748.

Friday, Feb. 7

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, (308) 384-6655.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, (308) 390-2529.

Circle Squares Square Dance Club — 8 to 10 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. Caller: Dick Busboom. All square dancers are invited. Information: (308) 226-2420.

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage at Kevin Wilkerson’s, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on ultra-light aircraft given to group. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or adzwink@msn.com.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

South Central Czech Society — 1:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave., in Hastings. Information: Dave Hajny, (402) 463-5128.

Monday, Feb. 10

Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society — 7 p.m., Reynolds Research Center at Stuhr Museum (enter through the Exit gate). Program: “Connection With Kin Through DNA,” presented by Ludeen Perry. Guests are welcome. Information: Jackie Rudnick, (308) 383-1404.

Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council 7954 — 7 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetobick, (308) 550-1031.

The Arc of Central Nebraska — 6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. Information: (308) 379-8070.

Knights of Columbus Council Aurora — 7 p.m., parish hall, 1420 Ninth St., Aurora.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Trinity Lutheran Layman’s League — 6 p.m., fellowship hall. Information: Kent Thaden, (308) 381-4951.

Telephone Pioneers — 11:30 a.m., Perkins.

Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 11 a.m. meeting, Blessed Sacrament Church Room 12; with 12:05 p.m. Mass, followed by potluck soup luncheon.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480.

BPO Does No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, (308) 382-8556.

Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Program: Presented by Karen Neppl from Studio K Art Gallery.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Program: “Your Food and the Families who Grow It,” presented by Sarah Polak, experience coordinator for Raising Nebraska. Information: Rebecca King, (308) 381-2912.

Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild — 6:15 p.m. baked potato bar, meeting follows, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: “Quilts from a Man’s Point of View,” presented by Arlen Brown from Hastings. Information: Linda Lesiak, (308) 390-0452.

5 Rivers District Roundtable — 7 p.m., Augustine Training and Service Center, 2808 O’Flannagan St. Information: (308) 382-3717.

Circle Squares Plus Workshop — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. All square dancers are invited. Caller: Dick Busboom. Information: (308) 226-2420.

Friday, Feb. 14

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th. Information: call the church at (308) 382-0753. Mission project: Monetary donation for the Crisis Center.

Former Woman’s Club Duplicate Bridge — 12:30 p.m., lower level of Home Federal Bank, 3311 Stolley Park Road. Information: Linda Hessel, (308) 384-2404.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 390-2529.

Monday, Feb. 17

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Knights of Columbus Council 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.

Grand Island Area Retired School Personnel — 1:30 p.m., Riverside Lodge, Woodland Room. Program: “History of The Grand Island Independent and the Changing Future of Newspapers,” presented by Don Smith, retired publisher of The Grand Island Independent. Information: Eldon Ervin, (308) 382-8812, or Jean McMindes, (308) 384-1713.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Island Area Cruisers — 7 p.m., Good Samaritan Village, 4075 Timberline. Information: Deb Rinke, (308) 382-2958.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480.

Betsey Hager Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meeting, Hy-Vee meeting room. Program: “The Grand Island Literacy Council,” presented by Kurt Stoppkotte. Pat Wagner, (402) 724-2381 or (308) 940-0984.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras Red Hat Society —11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: (308) 382-8101.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society — 7:30 p.m., Red Cross meeting room, 404 E. Third. Information: Dan Bergman, (308) 379-5868.

Elks’ Ladies Cards — 1 p.m., Elks Club, Nancy Eoriatti, (308) 382-8556.

Friday, Feb. 21

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 390-2529.

Circle Squares Square Dance Club — 8 to 10 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. Caller: Dick Busboom. All square dancers are invited. Information: (308) 226-2420.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m., Room 3, Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm. Information: (308) 384-3266.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, Feb. 24

Altrusa International — 5:30 p.m., Riverside Lodge, Woodland Room. Information: Kay Lynn Hayes, (308) 391-0300.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, (308) 380-9472.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Knights of Columbus, Council 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall at Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, (308) 390-6154.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480.

BPO Does No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, (308) 382-8556.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 email at adzwink@msn.com

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, U.S. Highway 281 and I-80 location. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, (308) 258-1274.

Contract Bridge at the YWCA — 1 p.m., YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road. Additional members always welcome. Information: Joan Hermes, (308) 391-0361.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men are always welcome. Information: (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

Friday, Feb. 28

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.

Former Woman’s Club Duplicate Bridge — 12:30 p.m., lower level of Home Federal Bank, 3311 Stolley Park Road. Information: Linda Hessel, (308) 384-2404.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 390-2529.

