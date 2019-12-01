Sunday, Dec. 1
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 4 p.m., potluck meal, Community Room at Woodland Park Townhomes, 4180 Pennsylvania Ave. Hosted by Rich Machiejewski. Information: (308) 384-3266.
Monday, Dec. 2
Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 390-7004.
Knights of Columbus Council 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2402 20th Ave., Central City.
Alpha Sigma Chapter No. 3812 ESA International — 6:45 p.m. social time, 7 p.m. meeting, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison St.
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.
Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, (308) 382-2601.
Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, (308) 383-6436.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, (308) 383-5146.
Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St. Lesson: Christmas, everyone bring ideas. Members will also share a luncheon in honor of Christmas. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. Information: (308) 687-6482.
Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Library, meeting room BC, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “At the Edge of the Orchard,” by Tracy Chevalier. Information: Chris Dierks, (308) 385-5333.
Catholic Daughters of the America Court Ave Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.
National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Speaker: A representative from AAA.
Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) Not Just a Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Gary E. Zaruba Library & Research Center at MONA, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. For readers interested in authors from Nebraska or reading about Nebraska or art. Book: “Still Lives: A Novel,” by Maria Hummel. Information: (308) 865-8559.
Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Karen Linden, (308) 383-8346 or Lori Skala, (308) 390-0887.
Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house at intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, (308) 382-6897.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480 or Brenda Kucera, (308) 384-9387.
Nebraskaland Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., in Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, (308) 384-8998.
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club. Information: Sandi Towne: (308) 380-9697.
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant. Activity: play Bunco.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 email at adzwink@msn.com
Thursday, Dec. 5
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, (308) 383-5146.
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.
United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 382-7236.
Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third.
ARC of Central Nebraska — 6 p.m. Christmas banquet, Resurrection Catholic Church, 4130 Cannon Road. Includes a visit and pictures with Santa plus a dance. Banquet is free for members and $10 for guests.
Friday, Dec. 6
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, (308) 384-6655.
Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — Noon, home of member Diana Honore, hosting a soup and salad luncheon. Activity: Christmas party, Sylvia McTavish will lead jingo game, Carolyn Andersen and Edie Grim will bring prizes. Information: Grim, (308) 226-2578.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, (308) 390-2529.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
South Central Czech Society — 1:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave., in Hastings. Activity: Christmas celebration, members bring finger food. Information: Dave Hajny, (402) 463-5128, or Georgia Bishel, (402) 462-6775.
Monday, Dec. 9
Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.
Knights of Columbus, Council 7954 — 7 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton.
Grand Island Area Retired School Personnel — 1:30 p.m., Riverside Lodge, Woodland Room. Activity: Christmas tea, with entertainment by the Walnut Junior High School show choir. Information: Eldon Ervin, (308) 382-8812, or Jean McMindes, (308) 384-1713.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Trinity Lutheran Layman’s League — 6 p.m., fellowship hall. Information: (308) 384-3432.
Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 6:30 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church Room 12. Activity: Christmas party - members bring a dish for potluck dinner and wrapped gift to exchange.
Knights of Columbus Council Aurora — 7 p.m., parish hall, 1420 Ninth St., Aurora.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480 or (308) 384-9387.
Liederkranz Ladies Society — Noon luncheon and cards. Information: (308) 384-8922.
BPO Does No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, (308) 382-8556.
Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, U.S. Highway 281 and I-80 location. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, (308) 258-1274.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.
Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Program: GISH Madrigal Singers, led by vocal director Jessie LaBrie, will feature a selection of Christmas music. Information: Rebecca King, (308) 381-2912. C ontact Linda Dahlstrom, (308) 384-4640 for reservations.
Pawnee District Scout Roundtable — 7 p.m., Augustine Training and Service Center, 2808 O’Flannagan St. Information: (308) 382-3717.
Military Order of the Purple Heart — 7 p.m., United Veterans Club. Information: Bob Real, (308) 583-2627; Auxiliary, Loucille Riessland, (308) 382-6055.
Circle Squares Plus Workshop — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. All square dancers are invited. Caller: Dick Busboom. Information: (308) 226-2420.
Friday, Dec. 13
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.
Trinity LWML — Noon, salad luncheon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th. Information: call the church at (308) 382-0753. Mission project: Cheer plates for shut-ins.
Liberal Arts Department Division I, Woman’s Club — 12:30 p.m., Woman’s Club House, 1109 W. Second; duplicate bridge. Hostess: Nancy Bishop. Information: Linda Hessel, (308) 384-2404.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: (308) 390-2529.
Circle Squares Square Dance Club — 8 to 10 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. Caller: Dick Busboom. All square dancers are invited. Information: (308) 226-2420.
Danish Brotherhood, Lodge No. 211 — 1 p.m., Charlie’s Station, 1734 Highway 11, Elba . Activity: Annual Christmas gathering, potluck meal – everyone is to bring food to share. Hosts: Gary and Charlotte Rasmussen. Information: Sue Mayhew, 308-380-6760 .
Monday, Dec. 16
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.
Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — Noon, Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, (308) 383-6436.
Knights of Columbus Council 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Nebraska Truck Center, 4747 Juergen Road, off Highway 281 just south of Grand Island. Guests and new members welcome. Information: (308) 850-1480 or (308) 384-9387.
Betsey Hager Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meeting, Hy-Vee meeting room. Program: Everyone bring a Christmas photo and/or a memory to share. Pat Wagner, (402) 724-2381 or (308) 940-0984.
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras Red Hat Society —11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: (308) 382-8101.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Thursday, Dec. 19
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.
Grand Island Amateur Radio Society — 7:30 p.m., Red Cross meeting room, 404 E. Third. Information: Dan Bergman, (308) 379-5838.
Elks’ Ladies Cards — 1 p.m., Elks Club.
Friday, Dec. 20
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: (308) 384-5771.
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.
Monday, Dec. 23
Knights of Columbus Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, (308) 258-2743.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: (308) 379-8840.
Friday, Dec. 27
Liberal Arts Department, Division I, Woman’s Club — 12:30 p.m., Woman’s Club House, 1109 W. Second; duplicate bridge. Hostess: Nanna Wieck. Activity: Christmas sharing. Information: Linda Hessel, (308) 384-2404.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Circle Squares Square Dance Club — 7:30 to 10 p.m., Diamond D Ballroom, 611 W. Fourth St. Caller: Dick Busboom. All square dancers are invited. Information: (308) 226-2420.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: (308) 383-5146.
