Easter will have a different look at churches across the United States this year.
Pews won’t be filled with the largest crowds of the year, who are celebrating one of the holiest days of Christianity.
Churches won’t echo with loud hallelujahs or trumpets playing.
There will be no colorful clothes on children who are excited about a post-service Easter egg hunt.
There will be no fellowship between members of a congregation as they enjoy breakfast together after a sunrise service.
That reality is setting in with everyday lives upended due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing.
“Speaking to other people in the congregations, I hear the heartbreak,” said Sheri Lodel, the pastor of the dual-point parish of Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. “There’s a recognition that we are not able to share our celebration at that specific time.
“But it is better for us to be more concerned with the health of our people. We want to make it safe so in time we can gather again.”
Donald Adams, the worship pastor at G.I. Free Church, said the lack of Easter services will be difficult.
“Technically, it happened before in 1918 (due to a flu outbreak), but not many people are around from then,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s a breaking of tradition. Even the Chreasters, as I call the people who only attend on Christmas and Easter, have their tradition. But everything has changed over the last four weeks.”
And churches are trying to change with the times, finding ways to still get their message out to their congregations when gathering together in large numbers isn’t safe.
The internet and social media are playing a big part in those efforts.
GI Free is offering a video of a Sunday service each week with Adams and his wife Anna-Marie providing the music.
An even more creative response to the limits due to COVID-19 concerns comes in a series of videos posted each weekday featuring lead pastor Dan Brenton.
“Pastor Dan’s Daily Sniblet” series started on March 16.
“When we learned about social distancing, the first thing that came to mind was how could we stay connected with our church family?” Brenton said. “We didn’t want to gather, because that would endanger people, especially our older population. I knew with social distancing, God gave us this platform to court people.”
Brenton came up with the idea of daily video devotionals with his wife, and Adams helps out by filming the segments.
“When I was a kid, the word sniblet meant something smaller than the norm,” Brenton said. “We want to attend a devotional. This is in a similar vein, only it is 8 to 10 minutes.”
The sniblet series quickly changed on the fly.
“It was Dan’s idea to do these short, little devotionals,” Adams said. “Thing changed pretty quickly over the first three. The first one I was just holding my phone as he was talking by his desk. By the third one, I had a good voice recorder and we did some simple editing.”
One of the first sniblets had around 1,700 views. The series has settled into the 300- to 400-view range.
But the videos aren’t just Brenton speaking. He also has some fun with props, occasional wardrobe changes and time to sneak in references to his fandom of the Kansas Jayhawks.
“Doing this, we want to be reverent to the situation, but we also want to be able to have fun while learning, too,” Brenton said.
For Lodel, once the decision was made to shut down Calvary Lutheran as a building, her mind began thinking about how to stay in contact with her congregation.
A calling tree was quickly assembled to inform everyone of the situation.
Then Lodel thought about how to use video and social media to continue to preach to her congregations.
She posts daily devotionals (in text form) on Facebook.
“It’s important for people to have Scripture in front of them providing some direction during these times with so much unknown,” she said.
Lodel has also gone the video route to present a type of Sunday service for her congregations. She didn’t want the video to be just showing her face while speaking, so she instead uses internal and external pictures of both churches in a slide format as the visual component of the service.
“I create the videos on my computer doing some simple editing,” Lodel said. “I think the photographs of the buildings help people stay connected.”
There is a concern about staying connected with church members who aren’t online, and Lodel wants to make sure she visits them when it is safe.
For those who are online, Calvary Lutheran has started up “virtual fellowship” on Wednesdays and Sundays. Members of the congregation can gather via Zoom and catch up with each other.
“People need that interaction,” Lodel said. “If you are stuck home by yourself or with the same people day-in and day-out, then it is good to share that experience while connecting with other people.”
While Easter this year may be an especially trying time for Christians, the message from church leaders is that Easter services may be canceled in their traditional form, but Easter itself is not.
“Christians are not gathering in typical fashion,” Brenton said. “But Jesus conquered death and gave us an opportunity to do the same. Jesus pulled off the greatest event known in history. We will still be celebrating that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.