Church to distribute free produce boxes
Northridge Assembly of God Church will hand out free boxes of produce starting at noon Tuesday at the church, 3025 Independence Ave.
The church is partnering with Convoy of Hope to pass out the produce. This event is open to everyone.
For more information, contact Shawn Haffner at 308-227-8569 or shawn.haffner@yahoo.com
