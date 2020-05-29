Drive-thru mobile pantry June 6 in Central City
CENTRAL CITY — The Central City United Methodist Church will be working with Food Bank for the Heartland to provide a drive-thru mobile pantry June 6 in Central City.
The food will be distributed from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or until the food is gone, in the parking lot at the Merrick County Fairgrounds at 1780 Fairgrounds Road. Use the north driveway to access the food distribution. You don’t need to get out of your car. Volunteers will put the food in your trunk or backseat.
Perishable and nonperishable food will be given out. It’s expected there will not be enough food to take extra back to the church as has been done in the past. For more information, call Tina at the church at (308) 946-2853.
GI Free taking VBS into homes
GI Free Church announced that they are hosting BOLT VBS June 15, 16 and 17, with one modification, though. Instead of you bringing your kids to VBS, they’re bringing VBS into your home.
BOLT is a quarantine-friendly VBS. With minimal preparation, easy-to-follow instructions, and a video that leads you step-by-step through each of the three days, BOLT is designed for you to perform with your family at home.
During BOLT, a family will participate in games that illustrate what it means to listen to, focus on, and follow Jesus. It’s three days of learning and fun with a purpose that can be done any time during each of the days. Each daily session will take about an hour and a half.
Registration is free and anyone may register at gifree.org.
A free BOLT Bag (bag of game supplies) is available to those who register by June 5. The bag is $10 if registered after that date. (All while supplies last.) BOLT bags will be available to pick up at GI Free the mornings of June 7 and June 14.
