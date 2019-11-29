In observance of World AIDS Day on Sunday, Nebraska Red Ribbon Community representative Galen Sear will share his story during worship at United Congregational Church in Grand Island.
The service is at 10:30 a.m. It will be followed by an informational workshop on AIDS. Nebraska Red Ribbon Community is the HIV advisory group for the Ryan White Foundation.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
Chengs to present concert in Doniphan
DONIPHAN — Kevin and Heidi Cheng will perform an Advent concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Doniphan.
Kevin was born in Taiwan and came to the U.S. to attend Nebraska Christian High School near Central City. Heidi was born and raised in Kearney.
Kevin is a pianist and Heidi plays the violin. The concert is free to the public, but a free will offering will be collected.
The church is located at 207 N. Fourth St.
Trinity UMC soup supper, nativity set
Trinity United Methodist Church’s annual soup supper and live nativity are planned Dec. 8 at Fonner Park.
The soup supper is served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Fonner Park Cafeteria. Soups will include chili, chicken and noodle, chicken and rice, and ham and bean. Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and under.
The live nativity will be performed every 15 minutes from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Big Red Barn.
UCC plans soup/movie nights during Advent
United Congregational Church in Grand Island will host three soup and movie evenings during Advent.
Soup will be served at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18, followed by a movie and discussion.
“Miracle on 34th Street” is the movie that will be shown on Dec. 4.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling (308) 382-6166.
