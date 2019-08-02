The United Congregational Church in Grand Island will host an end-of-summer ice cream social and wiener roast from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Special guest will be Ben Anderson, author of “Breaking Through” and a disabilities advocate.
Anderson will also speak in worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a workshop on disabilities ministry at 11:30 in the Fellowship Hall.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
Mobile pantry planned Aug. 10 in Grand Island
The Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church, Grand Island Senior High ROTC and other members of the Grand Island community, will host a free mobile food pantry Aug. 10 in Grand Island.
The mobile pantry will again be in the garage at the city of Grand Island Engineering Division at 315 N. Jefferson St. It will be on the north end of the Customer Service Center.
The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Numbers will be handed out starting at 8:30 and clients will be allowed to access the pantry in numerical order.
People living in Hall County and surrounding communities are welcome. Those who come to the mobile pantry are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. No identification is required to receive food.
A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food free of charge directly to people who need assistance for a one-day food distribution. The goal is to provide food where there is a high need but limited resources. Items to be distributed Saturday include spaghetti, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit and vegetables and other shelf-stable products along with perishable items, including a variety of fresh produce and bakery items.
For more information, call Trinity United Methodist Church at (308) 382-1952.