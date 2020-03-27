As the community continues to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines of not meeting in large groups, United Congregational Church in Grand Island will stream its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.Zoom.us.
Those wanting to view the UCC service should use this search as their invitation: bit.ly/2vQhvN9. Use this meeting ID: 824 339 843.
Drive-thru food pantry April 4 in Central City
Central City United Methodist Church will have a drive-thru mobile food pantry from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 4.
The food will be distributed in the parking lot of the Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road, in Central City until the food is gone. Participants should use the north driveway. Don’t get out of your car. Volunteers from the church will put the food in your trunk or backseat.
This food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland and is available to anyone who comes to pick it up. For more information, call Tina at (308) 946-2853.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suspends worship, meetings
The Kearney area organization of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with congregations in 13 communities in Central Nebraska and northern Kansas, including the Grand Island location, 212 W. 22nd St., has announced schedule changes and offers of community service support in response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus.
Following the direction from worldwide church leaders, all public gatherings of church members are being temporarily suspended until further notice, including public worship services, sacrament meetings and activities.
Church members are encouraged to continue in their ministering efforts to care for one another, as well as others in need within the community.
Those within the community who need any type of service or support, including service organizations or other churches that would like to coordinate relief activities, should call the church at (308) 214-1658.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.