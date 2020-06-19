An online family vacation Bible school is planned by Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island July 7-9.
This free VBS will be livestreamed each evening on Facebook. Those who are registered to participate will receive a VBS kit with items needed for games and crafts. Videos will be available to watch whenever you like after each night’s livestream.
To register, contact Christina Landenberger on email at Familyministry@trinityumcgi.org or call the church at (308) 382-1952.
Abundant Life plans Backyard Adventure in July
The Abundant Life Christian Center will host BOLT Backyard Adventure in July, with families signing up for the three days and time when they want to participate, morning, afternoon or evening.
With three days of videos, the church will come to each family’s own backyard to have Bible stories, games, crafts, origami, snacks, music and more. Each family will receive a packet with all the resources.
Each session lasts about 90 minutes. There will be about 30 minutes of video and an hour of activities.
All children are welcome. The church will also have resources in Spanish available.
To register, go to https://vbspro.events/p/events/backyardadventure, call the church at (308) 382-4861 or email Pastor Jenny at jschneckloth@alccgi.com.
Livin’ Out Loud postponed
The Livin’ Out Loud Christian music festival has been postponed to August 2021.
The board of directors of Livin’ Out Loud has decided in the best interest of public safety to postpone the concert event in Gothenburg to next year.
Board President Tim Strauser said that with the uncertainty of what the COVID-19 directed health measure will look like in August, the board does not feel comfortable moving forward with the event at this time.
However, two of this year’s artists, Skillet and Matt Maher, have already signed on for 2021 and it is expected that the other bands scheduled to appear this August will follow suit.
In 2019, the free outdoor music festival relocated to Lake Helen and drew more than 15,000 people.
The next Livin’ Out Loud concert event will be Aug. 21, 2021. Strauser said fundraising will continue and all donations will be rolled over for the 2021 concert. The Livin’ Out Loud organization received 501(c)(3) designation last year making all contributions tax deductible.
For more information, go online to livinoutloud.org.
