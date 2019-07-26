St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island will host a parish retreat, which will be offered simultaneously in English and Spanish, Friday and Saturday.
The retreat will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and then at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Parish Center at 112 S. Cedar St. The topic of this retreat is “the Four Pillars of Parish, Stewardship.”
The English retreat director is a priest from the Diocese of Evansville, the Rev. Godfrey Mullen. The Spanish retreat director will be the Rev. Bernard Lorenz from the Lincoln Diocese. There is no financial cost to attend. Everyone is welcome to come and learn about how to grow in their personal prayer life and the prayer life of the parish.
Outdoor worship, community dinner Sunday in Alda
ALDA — The Alda United Methodist Church will host a community dinner church, block party style, on Sunday.
Beginning at 5 p.m. at the church at 202 Pine St., there will be outdoor worship, lots of music, a meal featuring grilled hamburgers and family fun.
Everyone is welcome. Participants should bring lawn chairs. For more information, call (308) 381-7008.
Abeleskiver fundraiser scheduled in Dannebrog
DANNEBROG — An abeleskiver fundraiser is planned Aug. 3 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Dannebrog.
The food will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church at 403 S. Mill St.
Everyone is welcome.
Mobile food pantry planned in Central City
CENTRAL CITY — Food Bank for the Heartland and the Central City United Methodist Church will offer a mobile food pantry in Merrick County on Aug. 3.
The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the 4-H Building at the Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road, in Central City.
Both perishable and nonperishable food items will be available. For more information, contact Tina at the United Methodist Church at (308) 946-2853.