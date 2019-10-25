St. Leo’s Parish Community in Grand Island will host a special Eucharistic adoration service Sunday.
In recognition of Respect Life Month, music, prayers and reflections will empower participants to promote a culture of life. The service will be from 7 to 8 p.m.
Eucharistic adoration is a type of prayer and worship to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.
All are welcome.
Trunk or Treat Sunday at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host a Trunk or Treat Sunday.
The event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. in the west church parking lot at 1710 N. North Road. This is a free, family-friendly community event. Children can visit a police car and a fire truck as well as other decorated trunks for treats and candy.
Free hot dogs, chips, and hot chocolate will be served.
Overflow parking is available at Engleman School, with trolleys providing transportation to and from the event. Costumes are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
First Christian Trick or Trunk is Sunday
First Christian Church in Grand Island will have a Trick or Trunk Sunday.
The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. The church is located at 2400 W. 14th St.
There will be trunks with treats and games to play. Children will receive prizes or tickets to “buy” prizes at the “store.” Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be free.
Everyone is welcome.
Central City church to host Deacon Appreciation Day for parish
CENTRAL CITY — Deacon Appreciation Day will be observed Sunday at St. Michael’s Church in Central Ctiy, with a potluck dinner honoring the permanent deacons of the parish at 12:30 p.m.
The parish deacons include Rick Larson, ordained Oct. 22, 2005; Don Placke, ordained Oct. 24, 2009; Pat Benson, ordained May 4, 2019; and John Small of St. Peter’s in Fullerton, ordained Oct. 11, 2011.
The Rev. David Fulton is pastor of St. Michael’s in Central City, St. Peter’s in Fullerton and St. Peter’s in Clarks. The three parishes were combined two years ago and the deacons serve an integral part in the parish life, helping the priest to pastor the parish.
Fall Harvest Lunch planned in Boelus
BOELUS — Grace United Methodist Church in Boelus will host its Fall Harvest Lunch on Sunday at the Boelus Civic Center.
The turkey dinner, to be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will be catered by Whitefoot Catering. The menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry fluff salad, roll and desserts.
A freewill offering will be collected. Takeout will be available.
Community dinner church Sunday in Alda
ALDA — An Alda community dinner church will be held Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Alda.
The dinner and program will begin at 5 p.m. as the community gathers for food, music and a short message on the life of Jesus.
The church is located at 202 Pine St.
Fish feed to benefit Orphan Grain Train
An Orphan Grain Train fish feed will be held on Sunday at Spirit of Life Church in Grand Island.
The meal will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. It will include fish, potatoes, pearl onions and desserts.
All proceeds will go to Orphan Grain Train of Panama.
The church is located at 2304 Macron St.
Trunk or Treat planned at Alda church
ALDA — First United Methodist Church in Alda will hold a community Trunk or Treat Thursday.
The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church at 202 Pine St.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
First Christian Fall Craft Show is Nov. 2
First Christian Church in Grand Island will have a Fall Craft Show Nov. 2 at the church.
The even will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located at 2400 W. 14th St.
Fall Soup Festival set in Shelton
SHELTON — Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton will have its Fall Soup Festival Nov. 3.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church at 508 B St.
It will include chicken noodle, chili and broccoli soups, grilled cheese sandwiches, carrots and dip, drinks and homemade desserts.
A freewill offering will be collected.
