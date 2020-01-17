Christian artist Sidewalk Prophets is bringing its Smile Tour to Grand Island, with a Feb. 15 performance at Grand Island Free Church.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. at the church at 2609 S. Blaine St.
With a career spanning three major label studio releases and multiple hits, including gold-certified “The Words I Would Say,” “You Love Me Anyway” and “Live Like That,” Sidewalk Prophets remains a mainstay on Christian radio. The Dove Award-winning band has sold more than 740,000 albums and 1.8 million digital tracks. In addition, it has garnered five No. 1 songs, nine top five radio singles and more than 39 million views on YouTube.
The band originally formed at Indiana’s Anderson University. It has been nominated for a Billboard Music Award, multiple K-LOVE Fan Awards and four Dove Awards, taking home the New Artist of the Year Dove in 2010.
Tickets are $49.99 for the VIP Preshow Party, $24.99 for early entry and $14.99 for general admission.
For more information, call (615) 358-8756 or go online to www.hyperurl.co/SMILEgrandislandNE.
Pro-life Youth Mass to precede nine days of prayer
This Sunday is Pro-Life Sunday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
All are welcome to a Pro-life Youth Mass at 5 p.m. at the cathedral. Students from Grand Island Central Catholic will be the Mass ministers and musicians for the Mass.
There will be display tables and a special blessing for pilgrims who are traveling to the National March for Life in Washington, D.C.
The parish is also observing the annual 9 Days for Life Novena Jan. 21 through 29. Thousands nationwide will be praying daily. Participants can sign up at www.9daysforlife.com. The Novena will be prayed at the Cathedral after the 7 a.m. Mass each day.
The Catholic Church is also observing the annual Day of Prayer for Legal Protection of Unborn Children next Wednesday. This day is set aside to pray for the legal protection of human life and to do penance for the violations to human dignity through abortion.
Catholics are called to observe this day through prayer and penance. There will be a day of prayer and Eucharistic Adoration at St. Mary’s Cathedral from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. Everyone is welcome to come and pray, for as long as you want.
Knights of Columbus campaign set for this weekend
The Knights of Columbus will conduct their annual One Rose, One Life campaign this weekend to support pro-life activities in Nebraska.
The One Rose, One Life Campaign is the main source of income for the Knights of Columbus, Culture of Life Foundation. There will information in the parish bulletins about when the local councils will have their campaign. St. Mary’s Cathedral Knights of Columbus Council’s campaign will be after Masses this Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, go online to https://www.nebraskakofc.org/life.php.
Blood drive planned at Calvary Lutheran
Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island is hosting a Red Cross blood drive Jan. 24.
Blood will be collected from noon to 6 p.m. at the church at 13th and Custer.
For an appointment, contact Ileane McCoy at (308) 384-1720 or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
