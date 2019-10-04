Pianist Kevin Cheng and violinist Heidi Cheng will present a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 422 W. Second St.
The concert will feature sacred, popular, classical and bluegrass gospel music, with a little bit of John Denver thrown into the mix. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
Kevin Cheng was born and raised in Taiwan. As a sophomore, he attended Nebraska Christian School in Central City. He later studied music at the University of Nebraska in Kearney. He has been a guest soloist of many symphonies and has worked with high school orchestras. He received an arts council grant to premier Mendelssohn Piano Concerto in A Minor in the United States.
Heidi Cheng was born and raised in Kearney. She was home-schooled and played violin in several Kearney music groups. She attended Central Community College to study occupational therapy, then worked in Kearney as a therapist and played in the Kearney Symphony Orchestra. She has also performed at the Masterworks Festival in Indiana.
The Chengs have a Facebook page and videos of them can be seen on YouTube.
Blessing of the animals set for Sunday
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island will offer a Blessing of the Animals at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Participants should meet on the south end of the church lawn at 518 W. State St. All pets are welcome and owners can dress them up if they wish. Those who can’t bring their pet can bring a picture.
Teddy, the parish basset, will be on hand to greet everyone.
For more information, call Kathy Brokaw at (308) 750-5410.
Kearney church to host Oktoberfest Sunday
KEARNEY — Carnival games, drawings, a silent auction and old-fashioned turkey dinner are planned during St. James Catholic Church’s annual Oktoberfest. The event has been taking place each fall for nearly 40 years.
The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Kearney Catholic High School, 110 E. 35th St.
Organizers say Oktoberfest’s turkey dinner will feature homemade salads and a dessert bar, along with the traditional fixings, all for $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12. Kids under age 5 will eat for free. No reservations are needed; just pay at the door.
Oktoberfest will also feature a variety of family activities. Kids can decorate pumpkins, play carnival games and take part in an old-fashioned cake walk. Tickets will be available at the event.
A bake sale, craft sale and bingo are planned and a vast array of items are on display for a silent auction. Tickets are also available for prize drawings. Prizes include cash, a 55 inch 4K TV, Husker tickets and a grocery shopping spree.
The event is a major fundraiser for St. James, but each year 10% of the proceeds are donated to community organizations. Last year, The Kearney S.A.F.E. Center received $1,155 and St. Patrick’s Parish in O’Neill, where layoffs impacted many families, received $1,155 to help with food and shelter.
Christian Women to meet in Aurora
AURORA — Christian Women’s Connection will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Pleasant View in Aurora.
Guest speaker will be Kelly Davis of Illinois, with “From Mess to Message.” An entrepreneur, Davis has started several businesses and is an author. She will speak about why people are deceived and how God got her out of a cult.
She will also present “Stretch into a Pain-free Life” about the importance of stretching every day. There will also be special music.
Cost is $5. Pleasant View is at Third and Manor streets.
For reservations and cancellations, call Cindy Weir at (308) 249-6197 or email her at cbartonweir@gmail.com or call Deb Troester at (402) 694-6277 or email her at stroester@hamilton.net by Oct. 11.
Gospel concert planned at Nysted church
NYSTED — Faith Lutheran at St. Peder’s Nysted will host its annual gospel concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the church in Nysted.
Those performing include Bob Kiem on piano, Blue Clover & Friends, New Beginning Choir and Tom Schroeder.
A soup, sandwich and dessert supper will follow, with a freewill offering collected. Proceeds will go to help fund the Todd Becker Foundation.
Catholic diocese plans Culture of Life presentations
Teresa Kenney, with the St. Pope Paul VI Institute in Omaha, will be coming to Central Nebraska to provide talks to high school students and adults in Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte. The theme of her talks is “Engage, Empower and Educate,” centering on “God’s plan for marriage and family life.”
Kenney is a women’s health nurse practitioner who has been practicing at St. Pope Paul VI Institute for 19 years. She is a certified medical consultant practicing the new reproductive health science developed by Dr. Thomas Hilgers called NaproTechnology. She has been publishing a newsletter called Fertility Care for Young Women online since 2008. It is designed to educate young women about health issues and fertility.
She frequently speaks to groups in high schools and churches promoting Naprotechnology and fertility awareness, and appreciation to women and men of all ages. She also works part time for Sancta Familia Medical Apostolate, a Catholic health care center in Omaha, providing women’s health and fertility care services.
The schedule for the presentations is as follows:
— Oct 16, 9 a.m., Grand Island Central Catholic (for high school students and parents)
— Oct 16, 1 p.m., Kearney Catholic (for high school students and parents)
— Oct 16, 6:30 p.m., Newman Center, Kearney (for college students and adults)
— Oct 17, 9 a.m., North Platte St. Patrick (for high school students and parents)
— Oct 17, 6:30 p.m., The Chocolate Bar, Grand Island (for college students and adults)
The presentations are sponsored by the Pro-Life Office of the Diocese of Grand Island.
Additional information regarding the presentations can be found at the Grand Island Diocese website at www.gidiocese.org/prolife or can be obtained by calling the Pro-Life Office at (308) 382-6565.
