Kevin and Heidi Cheng will present a piano/violin concert Sunday at Grace Covenant Church in Grand Island.
The 1 p.m. concert will feature sacred, classical, patriotic and bluegrass gospel music.
Kevin Cheng was born and raised in Taiwan. As a sophomore, he attended Nebraska Christian School in Central City. He later studied music at the University of Nebraska in Kearney. He has been a guest soloist of many symphonies and has worked with high school orchestras. He received an arts council grant to premier Mendelssohn Piano Concerto in A Minor in the United States.
Heidi Cheng was born and raised in Kearney. She was home-schooled and played violin in several Kearney music groups. She attended Central Community College to study occupational therapy, then worked in Kearney as a therapist and played in the Kearney Symphony Orchestra. She has also performed at the Masterworks Festival in Indiana.
The Chengs have a Facebook page and videos of them can be seen on YouTube.
The church is located at 418 W. 12th St.
Christian Women’s Connection to feature country fair
AURORA — Christian Women’s Connection will have its annual country fair at it Sept. 17 gathering at Pleasant View in Aurora.
There will be fresh home-baked items, personal tables of treasures and tables of treasures yet to come (gift certificates). Participants may donate to sell, come to buy or just browse. All proceeds will go to Stonecroft as a special Christmas gift.
Silent auction bidding will begin at 6:30 p.m. Donors can drop items off from 2 to 3 p.m. Pleasant View is located at Third and Manor in Aurora.
The program for the evening will be “Seeing the Past,” by Pamela Kuemmerle of Rapid City, S.D., about redecorating the rooms of her life. Music will be by Shirley Schacht and Julie Bellis.
Cost for the meeting will be $5.
For reservations and cancellations, call Cindy Weir at (308) 249-6197 or email her at cbartonweir@gmail.com or call Deb Troester at (402) 694-6277 or email her at stroester@hamilton.net by Sept. 13.
Mobile pantry planned Sept. 14 in G.I.
The Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church, Grand Island Senior High ROTC and other members of the Grand Island community, will host a free mobile food pantry Sept. 14 in Grand Island.
The mobile pantry will again be in the garage at the city of Grand Island Engineering Division at 315 N. Jefferson St. It will be on the north end of the Customer Service Center.
The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Numbers will be handed out starting at 8:30 and clients will be allowed to access the pantry in numerical order.
People living in Hall County and surrounding communities are welcome. Those who come to the mobile pantry are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. No identification is required to receive food.
A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food free of charge directly to people who need assistance for a one-day food distribution. The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha. The goal is to provide food where there is a high need but limited resources. Items to be distributed Saturday include spaghetti, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit and vegetables and other shelf-stable products along with perishable items, including a variety of fresh produce and bakery items.
For more information, call Trinity United Methodist Church at (308) 382-1952.
