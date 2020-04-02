Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island will conduct a Palm Sunday Drive-Thru Parade on Sunday.
The church has 200 live palm branches to hand out in its drive-thru behind the church. Come in your vehicle to the circular drive outside Door 1, beginning at 11 a.m. The church is located at 511 N. Elm St.
The event will continue until the branches have been handed out. Participants can then wave their branches out the car windows as they drive home.
Culture of Life Art Contest awards announced
The Diocese of Grand Island has announced the winners in its Culture of Life Art Contest.
This year, there were 142 participants from kindergarten through sixth grade, an increase from 103 last year. The children submitted artwork promoting a pro-life message.
First-place winners receive $30, with second-place entries receiving $20 and third place, $10.
Winners and their parish or school are as follows:
— Kindergarten: Alison Acosta, St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island, first; Clair Pinkerton, McDaid Elementary in North Platte, second; Gregory Glaser, Spalding Academy, third.
— First grade: Ruby Bernt, Sts. Peter & Paul in St. Paul, first; Tobiah Seamann, Spalding Academy, second; Elli Steele, St. Libory, third.
— Second grade: Addie Bernt, Sts. Peter & Paul in St. Paul, first; Reagan Schaaf, Sacred Heart Church, second; Yuliana Revelo, St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island, third.
— Third grade: Christeen Dofeliz, St. Mary’s in Ord, first; Piper Terzoli, St. Mary’s in Ord, second; Mark Usasz, St. Libory, third.
— Fourth grade: Ryann Mahony, Spalding Academy, first; Alexxa Hiegel, Blessed Sacrament in Grand Island, second; Lucy Schlake, St. Luke’s in Ogallala, third.
— Fifth grade: Jacob Rief, Sts. Peter & Paul in St. Paul, first; Weston Hammond, McDaid Elementary in North Platte, second; Ryan Hollister, Blessed Sacrament in Grand Island, third.
— Sixth grade: Bambi Yax, Grand Island Central Catholic, first; Jazlyn Arensdorf, McDaid Elementary in North Platte, second; Aashi Naidoo, McDaid Elementary in North Platte, third.
