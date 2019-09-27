DANNEBROG — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 403 S. Mill St. in Dannebrog, will hosts a Junk Jaunt stop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Friday) and Saturday.
Anyone participating in the Junk Jaunt can take a break, enjoy homemade cinnamon rolls, coffee, air conditioning (or heat), clean restrooms and “junk.” The theme is old toys, and there will have lots of junk for purchase.
Elba UM Fall Festival set for Oct. 6
ELBA — The Elba United Methodist Church will host its annual Fall Festival on Oct. 6 at the Elba Community Center.
A freewill donation dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The dinner will include pork, cheesy potatoes, salads and desserts.
An auction of donated items will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Blessing of the Pets planned in Hastings
HASTINGS — St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, 422 N. Burlington Ave. in Hastings, announces its annual Blessing of the Pets, for Sunday, Oct. 6.
Pet blessings take place on the Sunday closest to the birthday of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals. Pets and their owners are welcome to join the 10 a.m. service.
If you are unable to join the service, the blessing by St. Mark’s Dean Katie will be at approximately 10:50 a.m. in the courtyard located on the southwest side of St. Mark’s
Saturday Night Spark planned for Oct. 5
CENTRAL CITY — The Central City United Methodist Church will host its Saturday Night Spark praise service on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The service is from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at 2601 18th Ave. in Central City.
Mobile pantry set for Oct. 5 in Central City
CENTRAL CITY — Food Bank for the Heartland and the Central City United Methodist Church will have a mobile pantry for Merrick County on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The free food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until the food is gone) at the Merrick County 4-H Building, 1780 Fairgrounds Road in Central City.
Perishable and nonperishable items will be available.
For more information, call Tina at (308) 946-2853.
