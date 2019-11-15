Yolanda Nuncio will speak about her experience with immigration issues at the Arizona-Mexico border during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at United Congregational Church in Grand Island.
Worship will be followed by an 11:30 a.m. workshop led by Nuncio on how the local church can intersect with the immigrant community.
Everyone is welcome for both worship and the workshop. The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
Soup supper at Trinity Lutheran to raise funds for flood relief
Trinity Lutheran Church’s Lutheran Laymen’s League will host a soup supper Tuesday.
Five soups, crackers, relishes, dessert and drinks will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the church at 12th and Wheeler streets.
Everyone is welcome. Freewill donations will be collected, with proceeds to go to the flood relief effort in Wood River. Thrivent Financial is providing seed money for the event.
UCC plans candlelight vigil with PFLAG Wednesday
United Congregational Church in Grand Island will host Parents and Friends of Lesbian and Gays (PFLAG) for a candlelight vigil Wednesday, remembering transgender men and women who have died through violent hate crimes worldwide.
The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. The Rev. Steven Mitchell will share a meditational thought as part of this service.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
‘Surviving the Holidays’ Grief Share program set for Thursday
“Grief Share: Surviving the Holidays” is planned for Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
This seminar, scheduled for 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the church at 212 W. 12th St., is especially for people who are grieving a loved one’s death.
Participants will learn how to deal with the many emotions they’ll face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips for surviving social events and how to discover hope for the future.
For more information, contact Rachel Richardson at (308) 382-0753 or by email to rachel@tlcgi.org.
Holiday Craft Fair planned Nov. 23 at First-Faith UMC
First-Faith United Methodist Church in Grand Island will host a Holiday Craft Fair on Nov. 23.
The event will include homemade noodles, quilts, tile art, table toppers, paintings, floral arrangements, various wood crafts and more.
The fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church at 4190 W. Capital Ave.
