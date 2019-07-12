The Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church, Grand Island Senior High ROTC and other members of the Grand Island community, will host a free mobile food pantry Saturday in Grand Island.
The mobile pantry will again be in the garage at the city of Grand Island Engineering Division at 315 N. Jefferson St., on the north end of the Customer Service Center.
The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Numbers will be handed out starting at 8:30 and clients will be allowed to access the pantry in numerical order.
People living in Hall County and surrounding communities are welcome. Those who come to the mobile pantry are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. No identification is required to receive food.
A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food free of charge directly to people who need assistance for a one-day food distribution. The goal is to provide food where there is a high need but limited resources. Items to be distributed Saturday include spaghetti, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese dinners and other shelf-stable products along with perishable items, including a variety of fresh produce and bakery items.
For more information, call Trinity United Methodist Church at (308) 382-1952.
Stop the Bleed workshop on Sunday
A Stop the Bleed workshop is planned Sunday at the United Congregational Church in Grand Island.
The one-hour workshop will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church at 405 E. Bismark Road.
A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes. This training focuses on how to stop bleeding while waiting for professional help.
Benefit fish feed Saturday in Hampton
HAMPTON — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Hampton will host a benefit fish feed Saturday.
The meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church, 381 H St. The menu includes fish, potatoes, onions, salads, desserts and drinks. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Half the proceeds will go to the Orphan Grain Train’s general operating and shipping, with one-fourth going to Heartland Lutheran School and one-fourth going to Hamptom Lutheran School. Donations of clean clothing, shoes, toys, quilts, non-breakable housewares, school supplies and health items are also encouraged.
July 21 meal to raise funds for Orphan Grain Train
DONIPHAN — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Doniphan is planning a benefit meal July 21 to raise funds for the Orphan Grain Train.
The meal will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church at 207 N. Fourth St. in Doniphan. The menu includes fish, brats, potatoes, salads and desserts.
A freewill offering will be collected for the Orphan Grain Train. Partial funding will be provided by Thrivent Financial. The public is welcome to attend.
VBS planned at Abundant Life July 22-26
Abundant Life Church in Grand Island will host vacation Bible school July 22-26 for children from preschoolers who are potty trained through those going into sixth grade.
The theme is “The Greatest Show.” VBS will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday, at the church, with Bible stories, fun characters, games, crafts, science, snacks and more.
This is a free event and everyone is welcome. The church is located at 3411 Faidley Ave.
To register online, https://vbspro.events/p/events/cb3d88, call the church at (308) 382-4861, or email to office@alccgi.com.
Sonlife rally set for Aug. 2-4 in Grand Island
Cross of Christ Ministries will present the Sonlife Broadcasting Nebraska Rally 2019 Aug. 2-4 in Grand Island.
The camp meeting-style event will be at the Quality Inn & Conference Center at 7838 S. Highway 281. Speaker will be Bob Cornell.
The Friday service will be at 7 p.m. Services are also planned at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact Mark and Christine Niemeyer at (402) 834-0087 or email to livingwaters37@gmail.com.