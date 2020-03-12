The Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church, Grand Island Senior High ROTC and other members of the Grand Island community, will host a free mobile food pantry Saturday, March 14, in Grand Island.
The mobile pantry will again be in the garage at the city of Grand Island Engineering Division at 315 N. Jefferson St. It will be on the north end of the Customer Service Center.
The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Numbers will be handed out starting at 8:30 and clients will be allowed to access the pantry in numerical order.
People living in Hall County and surrounding communities are welcome. Those who come to the mobile pantry are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. No identification is required to receive food.
A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food free of charge directly to people who need assistance for a one-day food distribution. The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha. The goal is to provide food where there is a high need but limited resources. Items to be distributed Saturday include spaghetti, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit and vegetables and other shelf-stable products along with perishable items, including a variety of fresh produce and bakery items.
For more information, call Trinity United Methodist Church at (308) 382-1952.
Pancake feed planned at Rosedale UMC
ROSEDALE — Rosedale United Methodist Men will serve a pancake feed from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
The meal will include pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Freewill donations will be accepted.
The church is located 5 miles west of Highway 281 on Rosedale Road.
UCC Lenten study continues on ‘The Power of Myth’
United Congregational Church in Grand Island is offering a Lenten study with a DVD series on Joseph Campbell’s “The Power of Myth,” with journalist Bill Moyers as narrator.
The fourth session, “Sacrifice and Bliss,” will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Campbell discusses the role of sacrifice in myth, which symbolizes the necessity for rebirth. He stresses the need for every one of us to find our sacrificed place in the midst of today’s fast-paced, technological world.
The program will be at 7 p.m. each Wednesday through April 1. The public is welcome for this in-depth study of how “myth” is used in secular and religious stories to explain humanities experiences.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
Shelton church hosting fish fry
SHELTON — Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton will host a community fish fry Friday, March 20, at the church at 508 B St.
The meal will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and will iclude fish, potatoes, beans, coleslaw, dinner rolls, dessert and drinks.
The cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children age 4 to 12 and free for those 3 and younger.
Entertainment will be provided by 3 Guys Polka Band.
Census workshop set for March 22 at UCC
The United Congregational Church will host a workshop March 22 that focuses on the need of an accurate Census in 2020.
The workshop will begin at 11:30 a.m. Presenter Danielle Halzer is director of mission impact at the YWCA of Grand Island.
Her job is to help in organizing a civic engagement collaborative of community organizations that are attempting to engage vulnerable populations in civic engagement. The census is one of these pieces.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
New Life Community Church plans Seder Meal on March 29
New Life Community Church in Grand Island is hosting its inaugural Seder Meal on Saturday, March 28.
The meal will be at 6 p.m. at the church at 301 W. Second St. The cost is $5 per person.
Participants must RSVP by March 20 by calling (308) 384-5369.
