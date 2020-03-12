The March mobile food pantry scheduled for Saturday in Grand Island has been canceled.
Pancake feed planned at Rosedale UMC
ROSEDALE — Rosedale United Methodist Men will serve a pancake feed from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
The meal will include pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Freewill donations will be accepted.
The church is located 5 miles west of Highway 281 on Rosedale Road.
UCC Lenten study continues on ‘The Power of Myth’
United Congregational Church in Grand Island is offering a Lenten study with a DVD series on Joseph Campbell’s “The Power of Myth,” with journalist Bill Moyers as narrator.
The fourth session, “Sacrifice and Bliss,” will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Campbell discusses the role of sacrifice in myth, which symbolizes the necessity for rebirth. He stresses the need for every one of us to find our sacrificed place in the midst of today’s fast-paced, technological world.
The program will be at 7 p.m. each Wednesday through April 1. The public is welcome for this in-depth study of how “myth” is used in secular and religious stories to explain humanities experiences.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
Census workshop set for March 22 at UCC
The United Congregational Church will host a workshop March 22 that focuses on the need of an accurate Census in 2020.
The workshop will begin at 11:30 a.m. Presenter Danielle Halzer is director of mission impact at the YWCA of Grand Island.
Her job is to help in organizing a civic engagement collaborative of community organizations that are attempting to engage vulnerable populations in civic engagement. The census is one of these pieces.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
New Life Community Church plans Seder Meal on March 29
New Life Community Church in Grand Island is hosting its inaugural Seder Meal on Saturday, March 28.
The meal will be at 6 p.m. at the church at 301 W. Second St. The cost is $5 per person.
Participants must RSVP by March 20 by calling (308) 384-5369.
