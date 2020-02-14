Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island will have a dedication of its new Schulmerich digital carillon at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The church is located at 122 W. Seventh St.
Soup and pie supper planned in Chapman
CHAPMAN — The Chapman United Church is having its annual soup and pie supper on Sunday.
The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. It will include chicken noodle soup, ham and bean soup, chili, relishes and homemade pie. The cost is $7.
UCC Lenten study to focus on ‘Power of Myth’
The United Congregational Church in Grand Island will be offering a six-week Lenten study with a DVD series on Joseph Campbell’s “The Power of Myth,” with journalist Bill Moyers as narrator, beginning on Feb. 26.
The program will be at 7 p.m. each Wednesday through April 1. The public is welcome for this in-depth study of how “myth” is used in secular and religious stories to explain humanities experiences.
Campbell was a mythologist, professor, writer, lecturer and historian. Thanks to this interview conducted by Moyers, the class will provide an encapsulated version of Campbell’s teachings from his own mouth. The interview has been broadcast on PBS stations since the late 1980s.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
