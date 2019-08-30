Messiah Lutheran Church’s God’s Work, Our Hands this year will be a fundraiser for Our Savior Lutheran Church in Dannebrog on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Lunch will be served from noon to 4 p.m. at Messiah, 112 W. Seventh St in Grand Island. Cost will be $3 for hot dogs and $4 for hamburgers, with baked beans and drinks.
The event will also include a cake walk, bake sale and silent auction.Proceeds will help the Dannebrog church with its rebuilding effort after the March flooding.
GI Free’s Kid’s Club plans family fun night
The GI Free Church’s Rock Solid Kid’s Club and The Summit Club will kick off at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, with a Family Fun Night near Kid’s Kingdom at Stolley Park. The fun includes inflatables, face painting, epic kickball and ice cream sundaes.
Rock Solid Kid’s Club and The Summit Club meet Wednesday evenings and are sponsored by Rock Solid Children’s Ministries of GI Free. All children from age 3 through the fifth grade are invited to attend regardless of their church affiliation.
All children need to be accompanied by their parents or a responsible adult for this special event. For more information or to register for Club, contact the church office at (308) 382-1898 or see gifree.org.
Saturday Night Spark planned for Sept. 7
CENTRAL CITY — The Central City United Methodist Church will have its Saturday Night Spark praise service on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The service is from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at 2601 18th Ave. in Central City.
Mobile pantry set for Sept. 7 in Central City
CENTRAL CITY — Food Bank for the Heartland and the Central City United Methodist Church will have a mobile pantry for Merrick County on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The free food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Merrick County 4-H Building, 1780 Fairgrounds Road in Central City.
Perishable and nonperishable items will be available.
For more information, call Tina at (308) 946-2853.