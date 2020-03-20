Trinity United Methodist Church

Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island will not have in-person worship services the next two weekends, in response to coronavirus outbreak concerns.

The church will have one live-streaming worship service at 10 a.m. on Sundays, March 22 and March 29. The website is at trinityumcgi.org/.

It will re-evaluate its schedule after that.

St. Pauls Lutheran Church

Until further notice, St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island is canceling all in-person worship, including mid-week, Saturday, and Sunday services.

Wednesday night and Sunday worship services will continue to be live-streamed and available online for viewing and listening. Radio ministry on Sunday mornings will also continue.

All meals and non-essential meetings of more than 10 people are also canceled or postponed. Church offices and staff will continue to remain open.

United Congregational Church

The United Congregational Church in Grand Island will not have public Sunday morning worship services for the next few weeks, in recognition that almost half of its congregation is in the age range most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The church will be hosting 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship as a live broadcast via its Facebook page at Grand Island United Congregational Church.

All planned meetings have been canceled until the time when the church feels it is safe to once again gather in larger groups. Refer to the church’s Facebook page for the latest updates as to activities in the upcoming weeks.

First Christian Church

First Christian Church in Grand Island has canceled both its worship services this Sunday, since the Centers for Disease Control has recommended that no gatherings larger than 10 people should meet.

