The Rev. Kalaba Kapundu is the new associate pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island.
Kapundu grew up in Zambia and Congo and attended higher education in Zimbabwe. He has a bachelor of science degree in economics from Africa University, a postgraduate degree in economics from the University of South Africa and a master’s degree in divinity from Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, Mo.
He and his wife, Anny Kalinowski Kapundu, have three sons, Ian Kalaba Kapundu, Dan Kongolo Kapundu, and Tim N’Kangalesa Kapundu.
A reception to welcome the Kapundus will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Miller Hall at the church at 511 N. Elm St.
Big Daddy Weave to perform Aug. 1
A concert featuring Christian artist Big Daddy Weave on The Alive Tour is planned on Aug. 1 at GI Free Church in Grand Island.
One of the top artists in contemporary Christian music, Big Daddy Weave has received many industry awards and nominations, including Dove Awards, K-LOVE Fan Awards, Billboard Music Awards and ASCAP Awards. They are known for such No. 1 hits as “Redeemed” and “My Story.”
Formed in 2002, the band has career album sales of more than a million units.
The first half of each Alive Tour concert will feature Big Daddy Weave playing many of their best-known songs. After intermission, Big Daddy Weave will return to play more of their songs and other favorites with acclaimed string players, Jonathon Chu and Becca Bradley.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. at the church, 2609 S. Blaine St. Tickets range from $20 to $75 and can be purchased at https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1860005 or at the door.